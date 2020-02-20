Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

German free-to-air broadcaster RTL will cover the Vietnamese Formula One Grand Prix remotely due to the spread of the coronavirus in the region, it said in a statement.

CHINA-HEALTH-TOKYO-OLYMPICS/ London can host 2020 Games if moved over coronavirus: mayor candidate

TOKYO (Reuters) - London would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the Games to be moved from Tokyo, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/BRAITHWAITE (PIX) (TV)

Soccer-Barcelona sign Braithwaite outside transfer window Barcelona have signed Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite from fellow La Liga side Leganes for 18 million euros ($19.43 million) after receiving permission from the league's organising body to acquire a player outside the transfer window.

20 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA/WRAP

Soccer - Europe League - Round of 32, first leg wrap Wrap of the evening's Europa League round of 32, first leg matches

20 Feb 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Chelsea.

21 Feb SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference Chelsea manager Frank Lamaprd speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

21 Feb SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WAT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Watford.

21 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of the Premier League leaders' match against West Ham United.

21 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Leicester City.

21 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT GOLF

GOLF-MEXICOCITY/ (TV) Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

Day one of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship, Mexico City, where a field of 64 players will compete in the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City for a purse of $10,500,000 20 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/KENDO (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - 'All about the spirit': Japan's kendo master readies for Olympic torch relay Shigeru Aoki, 70, an eighth-degree kendo master, will in May take off his kendo gear and hold the torch aloft as he runs the Olympic relay in southwestern Japan. He will represent a former mining district in the region's largest city, Fukuoka.

21 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India first test

The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 21 Feb

CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP-AUS-IND/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup - Australia v India

Defending champions and hosts Australia take on india in the opening match of the seventh Women's Twenty20 World Cup at Sydney Showgrounds. 21 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rugby - Super Rugby week four The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round.

21 Feb CHINA-HEALTH/OLYMPICS-2020 (TV)

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike holds regular news conference Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike holds regular news conference where we expect comments on the outbreak of coronavirus, upcoming Tokyo Marathon and Olympics.

21 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT MMA

MMA-BELLATOR/ McCourt ready to embrace "McGregor effect" in Bellator Dublin main event

Northern Irish featherweight Leah McCourt is relishing the chance to headline Bellator's Dublin card at the Three Arena on Saturday, and a win over Judith Ruis in the same building where Conor McGregor rose to fame could catapult her to stardom. 21 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing Day three of the first round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

21 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships

The semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 21 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

