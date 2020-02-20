Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raja urges Pakistan PM to pass legislation to impose life bans on guilty players

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:42 IST
Raja urges Pakistan PM to pass legislation to impose life bans on guilty players

Deeply anguished by the latest corruption scandal that has rocked Pakistan cricket, former skipper Ramiz Raja on Thursday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to carry out a legislation to impose life bans on guilty players. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal pending an anti-corruption inquiry amid claims that he failed to report a spot-fixing approach in the Pakistan Super League.

"I am gutted today it just seems like the Sharjeel and Khalid Latif incident took place yesterday and now this," Raja told reporters here. "It makes me so angry that this keeps on happening in Pakistan cricket. I would definitely like to see some legislation in parliament imposing a uniform punishment for guilty players."

The former Test skipper said that the PCB should talk to its patron-in-chief, Imran Khan and request him to pass some legislation in parliament to deal with corruption in cricket. "We have to have laws like New Zealand and some other countries have done ensuring players found guilty of corrupting the game are no longer allowed a chance back," said the cricketer-turned commentator.

Ramiz said for years he has been saying this but it just keeps on happening. "There is so much technology nowadays that if someone has made up his mind to do corrupt the game he will do it. The thing to do is ensure if he is caught he is made an example for others."

The 57-year-old, who had vociferously spoken against allowing Salman Butt, Muhammad Aamir and Muhammad Asif back into cricket after they served their spot-fixing bans, said such incidents only hurt the sport and image of Pakistan cricket. "Cricket is one thing that binds the people of Pakistan and no one should be allowed to soil it," he said.

Ramiz said he had no sympathies for Umar as he was a mature person who was responsible for his actions. He also urged the PCB to start a system of collecting all financial back ground date on players, officials and their families to know what is going on.

Besides Ramiz, other former Pakistan stalwarts have also been rocked by the latest corruption scandal to hit Pakistan cricket at the start of the PSL. In early 2017, Pakistan players, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were sent back from Dubai after being found guilty of breaching the Anti-Corruption code but while Latif is still serving a 10-year ban, Sharjeel is playing for Karachi Kings in the PSL five after serving a two-half year ban.

Former Test opener Mohsin Khan said he was very disappointed over the Umar Akmal incident. "What is wrong with these players they earn so much and are still not satisfied. We didn't earn that much but we rejected such offers. Umar should have reported the offer made to him immediately to concerned authorities," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Extraditing Assange would hit press freedom, rights advocate tells UK

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States because it would have a chilling effect on press freedom, a European human rights chief said on Thursday. Assange, 48, is in prison in London, where an extraditi...

Varun Dhawan celebrates 5-yr of 'Badlapur'

As Varun Dhawan starrer action-drama Badlapur clocked five years of its release on Thursday, the actor shared two posters of the movie on social media to mark the occasion. The 32-year-old actor reminisced the special day by documenting two...

Have received no apology from Karnataka Home minister:Guha

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday refuted Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaisclaim that the latter had apologised for police allegedly manhandling him during an anti-CAA protest in the city, sayinghe received no such call or apol...

HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders squabble over bloc's budget for 2021-27

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate, migration a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020