Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focusing to achieve consistent performances, says Indian hockey coach

Ahead of the upcoming two matches against Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League, Indian men's team coach Graham Reid on Thursday said that he is focusing on how to get consistent performances out of the side.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:17 IST
Focusing to achieve consistent performances, says Indian hockey coach
India men's hockey coach Graham Reid. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming two matches against Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League, Indian men's team coach Graham Reid on Thursday said that he is focusing on how to get consistent performances out of the side. India will take on world number two Australia on February 21 and 22 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The side will be led by Manpreet Singh while Harmanpreet Singh will be the vice-captain. "Players are very confident. We are training well. We are looking ahead to the match. We just need to maintain our tempo which we managed in our few last games. We have been working on our goal shooting and corners. Hopefully, we can do better and can convert the opportunities we get," Reid told reporters.

"Australia plays a little differently to what the Dutch and Belgium do. We will have a little different plan against them. If you look at pro league games, there has been a turn around in the second games. I am trying to focus is to make sure that we give consistent performances," he said. The coach also spoke on the pattern of the FIH Pro League and said that the format gives an opportunity to each team to look at what their opponent is doing.

"Each team gets an opportunity to look at the other team. Sometimes this can work in your favour and sometimes it goes the other way. It is a mental challenge and it is the most important thing that we need to practice," Reid said. Skipper Manpreet Singh, who recently won the FIH Player of the Year, said that the accolade will motivate him to do better.

"I never think about winning any award. But when I won the prize, I was a little surprised to receive the award. When the coach told me that I won, I was obviously very happy. Whenever you win such awards, it motivates you to do better," Manpreet said. India squad for matches against Australia: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain), Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Ramandeep Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China tests its soft power with neighbours over coronavirus outbreak

China called for solidarity on Thursday in a special meeting called to discuss the coronavirus outbreak with Southeast Asian nations, as Beijing faces criticism for its handling of the epidemic. The hastily called gathering in Laos suggeste...

Extraditing Assange would hit press freedom, rights advocate tells UK

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States because it would have a chilling effect on press freedom, a European human rights chief said on Thursday. Assange, 48, is in prison in London, where an extraditi...

Varun Dhawan celebrates 5-yr of 'Badlapur'

As Varun Dhawan starrer action-drama Badlapur clocked five years of its release on Thursday, the actor shared two posters of the movie on social media to mark the occasion. The 32-year-old actor reminisced the special day by documenting two...

Have received no apology from Karnataka Home minister:Guha

Historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday refuted Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommaisclaim that the latter had apologised for police allegedly manhandling him during an anti-CAA protest in the city, sayinghe received no such call or apol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020