Baisoya leads 9 Indians past first hurdle; Sandhu, Ahlawat, Khalin and Himmat also make cut

Honey Baisoya (69-67) led a group of nine Indians past the first cut at the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage here on Thursday. Baisoya, a contemporary of Shubhankar Sharma in his junior days, was two-under 69 on the first day at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club Course A&B.

On the Course C&D, he shot four-under 67 containing six birdies and two bogeys. Baisoya, who has six wins on the Indian PGTI Tour, is now six-under 136. He is the best-placed India at Tied-14th. Also getting to the next two rounds were Yuvraj Sandhu (72-66) in T-28th, former Asian Tour winners Khalin Joshi (72-67) and Himmat Rai (71-68) in T-35th.

Veer Ahlawat (70-71) and Ankur Chadha (72-69), who came through the first stage Qualifier, were T-65th, Aadil Bedi (74-69) and Manu Gandas (71-72) were T-109th and Yashas Chandra (72-72) were T-129th. Three of the nine Indians, who missed the cut did so by one shot and they were Harshjeet Singh Sethie (A) (71-74), M Dharma (71-74) and Sunit Chowrasia (74-71).

Kartik Sharma, who recently earned his playing rights on the Indian PGTI Tour, made a double bogey on the 18th and missed the cut by two shots. He had rounds of 74 and 72. His second round also included an eagle on par-11th. Priyanshu Singh (76-71), Karan Pratap Singh, who had a stunning 65 on first day, had a 17-shot swing and shot 82 to miss the cut.

Abhinav Lohan (72-76) and Gaurav Pratap Singh (76-77) and Amandeep Singh Johl (75-78) were the other Indians failing at the first cut. The first cut after 36 holes fell at two-over 144 and 146 players made it.

There will be another cut after 72 holes with Top-70 and ties getting to the fifth round. Benjamin Follett-Smith kept up his chase for an Asian Tour card by signing for a three-under-par 68 on Course C&D to grab a share of the lead following the second round.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwean had 65 in the first round and is now nine-under 133. He shares the first place on nine-under-par 133 alongside Japan's Toshiumi Kushioka (64-69), Korea's Hyowon Park (67-66) and American Dodge Kemmer (69-64).

Follett-Smith, who partnered fellow compatriot and Asian Tour member Scott Vincent at the 2018 World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, claimed his first title on the Sunshine Tour at the Capetown Open last February and was the Tour's Rookie of the Year in 2018. Former Asian Tour member Kemmer is attempting to regain his card after a three-year lapse at the Qualifying School, where he had previously enjoyed success with runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2016.

The 2020 Asian Tour Qualifying School, which comprises of two stages – First Stage and Final stage, attracted a total of 458 entries from 37 countries across the globe. The 36-hole cut was set at two-over-par 144 with a total of 146 players, who finished inside top 140 and ties, progressing into the next two rounds.

After 72 holes, the field will be cut again to the leading 70 players and ties, who will then play the fifth and final round. At the conclusion of 90 holes on Sunday, the leading 35 players and ties will be ranked accordingly for the 2020 season.

