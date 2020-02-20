Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baisoya leads 9 Indians past first hurdle; Sandhu, Ahlawat, Khalin and Himmat also make cut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Huahin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:10 IST
Baisoya leads 9 Indians past first hurdle; Sandhu, Ahlawat, Khalin and Himmat also make cut

Honey Baisoya (69-67) led a group of nine Indians past the first cut at the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage here on Thursday. Baisoya, a contemporary of Shubhankar Sharma in his junior days, was two-under 69 on the first day at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club Course A&B.

On the Course C&D, he shot four-under 67 containing six birdies and two bogeys. Baisoya, who has six wins on the Indian PGTI Tour, is now six-under 136. He is the best-placed India at Tied-14th. Also getting to the next two rounds were Yuvraj Sandhu (72-66) in T-28th, former Asian Tour winners Khalin Joshi (72-67) and Himmat Rai (71-68) in T-35th.

Veer Ahlawat (70-71) and Ankur Chadha (72-69), who came through the first stage Qualifier, were T-65th, Aadil Bedi (74-69) and Manu Gandas (71-72) were T-109th and Yashas Chandra (72-72) were T-129th. Three of the nine Indians, who missed the cut did so by one shot and they were Harshjeet Singh Sethie (A) (71-74), M Dharma (71-74) and Sunit Chowrasia (74-71).

Kartik Sharma, who recently earned his playing rights on the Indian PGTI Tour, made a double bogey on the 18th and missed the cut by two shots. He had rounds of 74 and 72. His second round also included an eagle on par-11th. Priyanshu Singh (76-71), Karan Pratap Singh, who had a stunning 65 on first day, had a 17-shot swing and shot 82 to miss the cut.

Abhinav Lohan (72-76) and Gaurav Pratap Singh (76-77) and Amandeep Singh Johl (75-78) were the other Indians failing at the first cut. The first cut after 36 holes fell at two-over 144 and 146 players made it.

There will be another cut after 72 holes with Top-70 and ties getting to the fifth round. Benjamin Follett-Smith kept up his chase for an Asian Tour card by signing for a three-under-par 68 on Course C&D to grab a share of the lead following the second round.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwean had 65 in the first round and is now nine-under 133. He shares the first place on nine-under-par 133 alongside Japan's Toshiumi Kushioka (64-69), Korea's Hyowon Park (67-66) and American Dodge Kemmer (69-64).

Follett-Smith, who partnered fellow compatriot and Asian Tour member Scott Vincent at the 2018 World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, claimed his first title on the Sunshine Tour at the Capetown Open last February and was the Tour's Rookie of the Year in 2018. Former Asian Tour member Kemmer is attempting to regain his card after a three-year lapse at the Qualifying School, where he had previously enjoyed success with runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2016.

The 2020 Asian Tour Qualifying School, which comprises of two stages – First Stage and Final stage, attracted a total of 458 entries from 37 countries across the globe. The 36-hole cut was set at two-over-par 144 with a total of 146 players, who finished inside top 140 and ties, progressing into the next two rounds.

After 72 holes, the field will be cut again to the leading 70 players and ties, who will then play the fifth and final round. At the conclusion of 90 holes on Sunday, the leading 35 players and ties will be ranked accordingly for the 2020 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Raikkonen fastest and brings out first red flag

Kimi Raikkonen lapped fastest for Alfa Romeo before his car stopped on track and brought out the first red flag of Formula Ones 2020 pre-season testing on Thursday.The second day again saw all the teams pile on the mileage, with big guns Fe...

UPDATE 2-U.S. envoy says more companies interested in using Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran

The United States is in talks with at least two more companies considering use of the newly created Swiss humanitarian channel to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran, the top U.S. envoy to the Islamic Republic said on Th...

Deshmukh says panel will prepare Disha Act-like law in Maha

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said a committe headed by special IGAswati Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh.The Disha Act seeks to fast-track cases of offences aga...

Lana Del Rey calls off her European tour after losing voice

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently cancelled her music tours scheduled to take place in the UK and Europe. According to Variety magazine, the tours have been called off due to an unspecified illness that the singer is going th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020