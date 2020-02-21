Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Former FIFA secretary general Valcke and BeIN sports chairman indicted

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 00:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 00:14 IST
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Former FIFA secretary general Valcke and BeIN sports chairman indicted
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and the chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, have been charged in connection with the award of television rights for the World Cup and Confederations Cup, Swiss prosecutors said on Thursday.

Valcke, already banned by FIFA's ethics committee for 10 years for ethics violations, was charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents, the Swiss Attorney General's (OAG) office said in a statement. Al-Khelaifi and a third person, an unnamed businessman, were charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement, the OAG said.

There was no suggestion that the charge against Al-Khelaifi was connected with his role at French club Paris St Germain where he is president. The Qatari is also a member of UEFA's executive committee. The OAG added that Al-Khelaifi no longer faced allegations of bribery after FIFA reached an "amicable agreement" with him to drop a criminal complaint connected to the awarding of rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Valcke, who has previously denied wrongdoing, could not be reached for comment. Al-Khelaifi described the charge against him as a "second technical charge" and said he expected it to be proved as "completely groundless".

He added in a statement: "I am pleased that all charges of bribery in connection with the 2026 and 2030 World Cups have been dropped. "The charges have not – and have never had – any basis whatsoever, either in fact or law."

Valcke could not be reached for comment. The OAG statement said that between 2013 and 2015 Valcke exploited his FIFA role "to influence the award of media rights" for various World Cup and Confederations Cup tournaments "to favour media partners that he preferred".

Valcke also received "undue advantages" from the two co-accused relating to the use of a villa in Sardinia, it said. Valcke was secretary general of world soccer's ruling body for eight years until 2015, overseeing the organisation of the World Cup tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.

FIFA was embroiled in the worst corruption scandal in its history in 2015 which led to its president Sepp Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini being banned from the sport while several dozen officials were indicted in the United States on corruption-related charges. (Writing by Brian Homewood, additional reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Ossian Shine; Editing by Toby Chopra and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus may sideswipe Chile, Peru and Brazil economies, leave Mexico unscathed

The coronavirus outbreak in China may be altering the 2020 investment outlook for Latin America, souring sentiment toward regional free market beacons Chile and Brazil, while turning heads - and cash - toward left-leaning Mexico.The consens...

US could send Patriot missiles to Turkey amid Syria tensions: Ankara

Ankara on Thursday said the United States could send Patriot missiles to Turkey after Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks in Syrias Idlib blamed on the Syrian regime.There is the threat of air strikes, missiles against our country, Turk...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complannin...

What Amulya said is wrong: Father of girl who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally

What Amulya said is wrong. She was joined by some Muslims and was not listening to me, said the father of Amulya, who raised Pakistan zindabad slogan at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA rally in Bengaluru. The police have registered a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020