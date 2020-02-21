Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 01:01 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

CHINA-HEALTH/TOKYO-OLYMPICS London can host 2020 Games if moved over coronavirus - mayor candidate

London would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the Games to be moved from Tokyo, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said. TENNIS-FEDERER

Federer to miss French Open after knee surgery Roger Federer has said he will miss a number of tournaments, including the French Open, after undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in Switzerland on Wednesday but he is targeting a return in time for Wimbledon.

CYCLING-GIRO Budapest's oldest bridge given green light for Giro

Budapest's oldest bridge will be crossed by riders on stage one of this year's Giro d'Italia after its use was originally ruled out because of planned renovation works. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference Chelsea manager Frank Lamaprd speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur. 21 Feb

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WAT/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Watford.

21 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of the Premier League leaders' match against West Ham United.

21 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Chelsea.

21 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Leicester City.

21 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India first test

The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 21 Feb

CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP-AUS-IND/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup - Australia v India

Defending champions and hosts Australia take on india in the opening match of the seventh Women's Twenty20 World Cup at Sydney Showgrounds. 21 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v Australia - First T20

South Africa take on Australia in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at The Wanderers Park in Johannesburg 21 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

OLYMPICS CHINA-HEALTH/OLYMPICS-2020 (TV)

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike holds regular news conference Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike holds regular news conference where we expect comments on the outbreak of coronavirus, upcoming Tokyo Marathon and Olympics.

21 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships

The semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 21 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-MEXICOCITY/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship Day two of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship, Mexico City, where a field of 64 players will compete in the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City for a purse of $10,500,000

21 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT BOXING

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ (PIX) (TV) Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight title - Weigh-in

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury weigh-in ahead of their long-awaited rematch at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas. 21 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing Day three of the first round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

21 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week four

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. 21 Feb

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS MMA-BELLATOR/ (PIX)

McCourt ready to embrace "McGregor effect" in Bellator Dublin main event Northern Irish featherweight Leah McCourt is relishing the chance to headline Bellator's Dublin card at the Three Arena on Saturday, and a win over Judith Ruis in the same building where Conor McGregor rose to fame could catapult her to stardom.

21 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK - Field Level Media NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 21 feb 20:45 ET

NATIONAL BASKET BALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK - Field Level Media

NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

21 Feb 21:00 ET

