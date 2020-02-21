Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oladipo, Pacers start stretch run against Knicks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 02:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 02:13 IST
Oladipo, Pacers start stretch run against Knicks

As the Indiana Pacers begin their march toward the playoffs with Friday's visit to the New York Knicks, they'll be doing so with a healthy Victor Oladipo, who is ready to ramp up his minutes. Oladipo will be playing in his eighth game since missing a little more than a year with a ruptured quadriceps injury. In the first seven games, he averaged 25 minutes and did not play more than 29 minutes in any game.

On Wednesday, coach Nate McMillan told reporters that doctors cleared Oladipo to start playing 32 to 34 minutes, which is on par with his career average of 33.1 minutes per game. "He's pretty happy about that," McMillan said. "But we're going to be smart about it. I can play him as many minutes as I want, but we'll look at how he comes out of those games with increased minutes and adjust accordingly."

Last season, Oladipo averaged 31.9 minutes and 18.8 points before getting hurt. Two years ago, in his first season with the Pacers, he averaged 23.1 points while playing 34 minutes. So far, Oladipo is averaging 11.1 points while shooting 32.9 percent from the floor. He entered the All-Star break on an encouraging note by scoring 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in a 118-111 home win over Milwaukee on Feb. 12.

The win over the Bucks broke a season-high six-game losing streak that saw the Pacers lose two one-point games but did little to negatively impact their hold on sixth in the Eastern Conference. "They're starting to get used to me being back out there, but now it's time to focus on bigger goals," Oladipo said.

One of the games in the losing skid was a 92-85 home loss to the Knicks on Feb. 1. Oladipo was 2-of-14 shooting in that game, and the Pacers scored just 11 points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth. The win in Indiana began a four-game winning streak for the Knicks, but two defeats followed. New York headed into the All-Star break with a 114-96 home loss to Washington on Feb. 12 when they were outscored 37-23 in the fourth quarter and missed 20 of 23 3-point tries.

While the Knicks are playing better of late and are 13-20 since firing David Fizdale and replacing him with Mike Miller on Dec. 6, most of the focus over the final two months will be on who the next coach could be. Steve Stoute, New York's branding consultant, told ESPN recently that a new coach would be in place next season. The Knicks eventually released a statement to disavow those comments, and Miller has shrugged off the speculation.

"He's focused on us every day, preparing us every day the best way he can," Knicks forward Julius Randle said of Miller after practice on Wednesday. "He's never too high, never too low. If we have a loss, after the game, he's not super emotional." Miller's first game was a 104-103 home loss to Indiana on Dec. 7 when Randle missed a free throw with 0.1 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Depleted Raptors, Suns hope for return to health

The Phoenix Suns visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night as both teams look forward to the return of injured players following the All-Star break. Suns forward Dario Saric is hoping to play Friday after missing seven games with a sprained...

UK PM Johnson says looking forward to meeting Trump in June

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking forward to meeting U.S. President Donald Trump in June, Johnsons office said after reports that an expected meeting between the two leaders in early 2020 had been postponed. Relations between ...

INSIGHT-Fires and climate fears rattle Australia's giant coal lobby

As bushfires and floods fuel public concerns in Australia about global warming, the countrys powerful mining lobby is facing increasing pressure from investors to drop support for new coal mines, according to a dozen interviews with shareho...

U.S.-India trade deal unlikely before Trump's India trip-business group

The United States and India are unlikely to reach a limited trade agreement in time for U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India next week as proposed new Indian tariffs have complicated negotiations, the head of a U.S.-based business gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020