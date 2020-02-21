Left Menu
Phillies C Realmuto loses in arbitration, will make $10M

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 04:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 04:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto lost his arbitration case against the club and will make $10 million in 2020, according to multiple reports. Realmuto had requested $12.4 million.

The 28-year-old Oklahoma native earned $6.05 million in 2019 when he batted .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs in 145 games. Realmuto made the National League All-Star team for the second straight season. Realmuto made his first All-Star team in 2018 when he batted .277 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs as a member of the Miami Marlins. He was traded to the Phillies prior to last season.

Overall, Realmuto has 84 homers, 326 RBIs and a .278 average in 685 career games with the Marlins (2014-18) and Phillies.

