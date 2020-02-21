Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta hails Saka impact after win at Olympiakos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 08:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 08:36 IST
Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta hails Saka impact after win at Olympiakos
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Bukayo Saka for handling the pressure in his breakthrough season after the English teenager set up Alexandre Lacazette to score the winner at Olympiakos Piraeus in their Europa League clash on Thursday. Saka's low cross was tucked away by Lacazette in the 81st minute of the last 32, first-leg encounter. The 18-year-old has contributed nine assists this season, more than any other player, despite playing the majority of the season out of position at left-back.

"He's not a full-back, but he's responding really well in the right way, he's got a lot of courage," Arteta told BT Sport. "He made a lot of good positions in final third and most of the chances came from his side. I'm very pleased with his performance."

Arteta was also pleased with how Lacazette's team mates had helped him break out of his goal drought. The French striker has found the net in his last two games after going nine matches without a goal. "That confidence and support came from me and his team mates," Arteta added.

"The way they reacted when he scored, that was a lift. That's not just a coincidence. It's something that happens because the energy of the team is putting energy into him as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Representing 1.5 billion people, Modi has an advantage on Facebook: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents 1.5 billion Indians, has an advantage on Facebook while referring to the number of followers the two leaders have on the social networking website. Trum...

First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, concern of contagion amongst force

A Hong Kong police officer has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first officer to test positive in the Asian financial hub as dozens of other officers were quarantined over concerns of contagion. ...

NBA notebook: Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right shoulder, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Thursday. The injury, described throughout the season as an impingement, has bothered Irving since ...

Flyers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Blue Jackets in OT

Kevin Hayes scored with 109 left in overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit to sweep the season series from the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-3 win to conclude a home-and-home set on Thursday n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020