Scoreboard at tea: India vs NZ
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday. India 1st Innings:
Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16 Mayank Agarwal c Jamieson b Boult 34
Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11 Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2
Ajinkya Rahane batting 38 Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Jamieson 7
Rishabh Pant batting 10 Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4
Total: (For 5 wickets from 55 overs) 122 Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/35 3/40 4/88 5/101
Bowling: Tim Southee 14-4-27-1, Trent Boult 14-2-44-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-5-12-0, Kyle Jamieson 14-2-38-3, Ajaz Patel 2-2-0-0.
