Binnington, Blues blank Coyotes

  • St. Louis
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 09:17 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 09:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

Ryan O'Reilly scored in the third period, and Jordan Binnington made 14 saves Thursday night as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Arizona Coyotes 1-0. Binnington recorded his second shutout in a row, his third of the season and the eighth of his career.

However, Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta stole the show, making 45 saves to keep his team in the game. The Blues have won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 11-13 to remain atop the Western Conference. They are 13-4-4 against Pacific Division opponents this season and 20-6-5 overall at home.

The Coyotes have gone 5-10-4 since Jan. 9 to lose ground in the Pacific Division race, and they have dropped four of their past six. The Blues killed off a five-on-three Coyotes power play in the scoreless first period, when both goaltenders made huge saves.

Raanta stopped Ivan Barbashev off a two-on-ine rush by making a save with the knob of his stick. Binnington matched that by stopping Taylor Hall's breakaway with just over one minute left in the period. The Blues controlled the scoreless second period while outshooting the Coyotes 19-4. They thought they took a 1-0 lead on a power play, but David Perron's goal was erased by a challenge from the Coyotes.

Upon further review, Perron was inches offside on his team's zone entry long before he blasted a one-time shot past Raanta. After two periods, the Blues had 16 more shot attempts than the Coyotes -- and they continued the onslaught in the third.

O'Reilly finally broke through during another extended offensive attack, converting a give-and-go play with Brayden Schenn. Raanta nearly made the save, but the puck slipped inside the right post and caromed off his back and into the net at 12:00. The goal was O'Reilly's first in eight games and 11th of the season.

The Blues added a defenseman to their lineup for the game, newly acquired Marco Scandella, while the Coyotes were missing Jakob Chychrun due to a lower-body injury. Arizona listed Chychrun as day-to-day.

