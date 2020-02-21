Scoreboard at stumps: India vs NZ
Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.
India 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw b Southee 16
Mayank Agarwal c Jamieson b Boult 34 Cheteshwar Pujara c Watling b Jamieson 11
Virat Kohli c Taylor b Jamieson 2 Ajinkya Rahane batting 38
Hanuma Vihari c Watling b Jamieson 7 Rishabh Pant batting 10
Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets from 55 overs) 122
Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/35 3/40 4/88 5/101 Bowling: Tim Southee 14-4-27-1, Trent Boult 14-2-44-1, Colin de Grandhomme 11-5-12-0, Kyle Jamieson 14-2-38-3, Ajaz Patel 2-2-0-0.
