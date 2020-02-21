Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knights halt Lightning win streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 11:31 IST
Knights halt Lightning win streak

Defenseman Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist in his Vegas debut and Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty also had a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights snapped Tampa Bay's franchise-record 11-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Paul Stastny and Ryan Reaves also scored goals for Vegas, which won its fourth straight game and moved into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots.

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored for Tampa Bay, which lost for the first time since a 3-2 overtime loss at Dallas on Jan. 27. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had a 21-game (19-0-2) point streak snapped, finished with 28 saves, suffering his first regulation loss since a 5-2 setback to Washington on Dec. 14.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead at the 7:02 mark when Shattenkirk's spinning backhand shot from the bottom of the right circle caromed into the net off the skate of Vegas defenseman Nick Holden for his eighth goal of the season. Vegas tied it near the end of the period when Martinez, obtained in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, slapped in a rebound of a Cody Eakin shot from the bottom of the left circle for his second goal of the season.

The Golden Knights then took a 2-1 lead early in the second period when Stastny deflected a Reilly Smith pass into the slot past Vasilevskiy for his 17th goal of the season and the 250th of his career. The Lightning tied it on a power-play goal by Stamkos, who one-timed a pass from Victor Hedman from the left circle that deflected off the stick of Holden and under the crossbar.

But Vegas regained the lead just 61 seconds later on Stone's 21st goal of the season on a backhand at the end of a two-on-one rush with Pacioretty. The Golden Knights then broke the game open with two goals in the first 47 seconds of the third period to increase their lead to 5-2. Reaves got the first one just 10 seconds into the period when he stole the puck from defenseman Braydon Coburn at the Tampa Bay blue line and then muscled a shot past Vasilevskiy for his seventh goal of the season. Pacioretty followed 37 seconds with a power play goal, his 28th of the season.

Stamkos ended the scoring with two minutes left when he scored his 29th goal of the season on a six-on-four power play after the Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Studio gutted in fire in Mumbai; no casualty

Files, computers and furniture were gutted when a fire broke out in an occupied studio inDadar here in the wee hours of Friday, but no casualty was reported, said a fire brigade official.The fire erupted in the studio located in a three- st...

Alright to be at non-striker's end in these conditions, says Mayank Agarwal

Indias opener Mayank Agarwal, after playing a knock of 34 runs on the opening day of the first Test on Friday, said that it is alright to be on the non-strikers end in these conditions. Agarwal was sent back to the pavilion by Trent Boult. ...

Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket

Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. The 33-year-old last played for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkars farewell Test against the W...

Sethuraman secures second win to be in joint lead at Aeroflot Open

Indian Grand Master S P Sethuraman posted a win over compatriot Deep Sengupta in the second round to be in joint lead with three others in A group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here. Highly-rated Russian Grand Master Vladislav Artemiev ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020