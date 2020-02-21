Left Menu
Rugby-Toronto Wolfpack part ways with director of rugby Noble

Toronto Wolfpack, who made headlines by signing New Zealand's Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams last year, have parted company with director of rugby Brian Noble just a month into the season, the Super League newcomers said in a statement https://www.torontowolfpack.com/toronto-wolfpack-and-brian-noble-agree-to-part-ways. Noble had been with the Canadian side since their inception in 2016, helping them earn two promotions in three years.

"Brian has been an invaluable resource and asset to our organization right from the beginning," Wolfpack Chairman Bob Hunter said. "Our promotion into Super League wouldn't have been possible without him. I don't just speak for myself, but for the entire organization, as we wish Nobby the absolute best and can't thank him enough for what he has meant to our club."

