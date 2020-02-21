Long-range Rockets too powerful for Warriors

Left Menu
  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 12:49 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 12:49 IST
Robert Covington bombed in five 3-pointers among a team total of 25 and finished with 20 points Thursday night as the Houston Rockets outgunned the host Golden State Warriors 135-105. James Harden scored a game-high 29 points, making three 3-pointers, and Russell Westbrook added 21 points for the Rockets, who equaled their season-high for treys while enjoying their second-best long-range percentage of the season, going 25-for-49 (51.0 percent).

The 25 3-pointers matched the club's total in 51 attempts in a 158-111 November win over Atlanta. The 51.0 percent fell short of the Rockets' 56.4 percent on a 22-for-39 night in Orlando in December.

The Rockets outscored the Warriors 75-21 on 3-pointers, including 45-3 en route to a 72-50 halftime lead. Golden State finished 7-for-33 (21.2 percent) on treys.

Covington, acquired at the trade deadline in a four-way deal that cost the Rockets their starting center, Clint Capela, finished with six more points than in any of his previous four games for the Rockets. His five 3-pointers were also a personal best for Houston, after having connected on four in two of his earlier contests. Harden and Westbrook each recorded a game-high-tying 10 assists to complete double-doubles for Houston, which won for the sixth time in its last eight games.

Harden got almost half of his points on 14-for-15 success at the free-throw line. Houston also dominated Golden State at the stripe, outscoring the hosts 20-10. Jeff Green, debuting for the Rockets after signing a 10-day deal on Wednesday, chipped in with 17 points off the bench, while P.J. Tucker added 15 and Danuel House Jr. 11 as Houston avenged a 116-104 loss at Golden State on Christmas Day.

All of Tucker's scoring came on 5-for-5 accuracy on 3-pointers. DeMarre Carroll, signed to a contract earlier in the day after having been waived by San Antonio on Monday, played 13 minutes and finished with two points.

The Rockets shot 52.9 percent overall, while Golden State went for 48.9 percent. Andrew Wiggins paced the Warriors with 22 points, hitting 10 of his 17 shots.

Jordan Poole had 19 points, Damion Lee 13, Eric Paschall 12, and Marquese Chriss and Juan Toscano-Anderson 10 apiece for the Warriors, who lost their fifth straight. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

