Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik wins second round match

Grappler Sakshi Malik on Friday won her second-round match in the 65kg weight category of the ongoing Asian Wrestling championships. She defeated Korea's Ohyoung Ha 14-4 in the second round. However, the grappler had to suffer a loss in the first round against Japan's Naomi Ruke in the 65kg category while Sonam Malik lost her 62kg match against Kawai Yukako.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh Phogat lost to Japan's Mayu Mukaida 2-6, however the grappler is still in contention for winning a medal. On Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

Sarita Mor triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia's Battsetseg in the finals of the 59kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55kg freestyle final. Nirmala Devi had to settle for a silver medal in the 50kg category after coming up short against Japan's Miho Igarashi.

Earlier in the day, grappler Divya Kakran became the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship. Divya, a bronze medallist at Asian Games 2018, earned her first gold by winning all her four bouts against Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Japan.

Her final bout against Naruha Matsuyuki of Japan was the closest one but she managed to outclass her opponent 6-4 to seal her name on the gold medal. The 68 kg category was played in round-robin format as only five wrestlers were in the fray. (ANI)

