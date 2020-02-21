Sports News Roundup: London could host the 2020 Olympics; McIlroy shoots 65 for the first-round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL notebook: Owners approve new CBA, await players

After months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collective bargaining agreement, with a vote by the players on ratification apparently the only hurdle remaining for the new pact to be approved. The NFL on Thursday afternoon released a statement indicating that the owners have approved the terms of the proposed CBA, agreed to by negotiators for the NFL and NFLPA. The current CBA was ratified in 2011 and is set to expire following the 2020 season. If approved by the players, the new CBA reportedly could go into effect in time for the new league year, which begins March 18.

Tokyo governor criticizes suggestion that London could host the 2020 Olympics

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday it was inappropriate for candidates in London's mayoral election to propose their city host the 2020 Olympic Games if the coronavirus outbreak forces organizers to look for an alternative site. Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said London would be ready to host the event if needed.

Nevada bans Wilder, Fury faceoff after weigh-in

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who will clash in a highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday, won't be able to faceoff after Friday's weigh-in, a Top Rank Boxing official said. The Nevada State Athletic Commission will not allow the fighters to stand toe-to-toe as is customary after a weigh-in, Top Rank media relations director Evan Korn said on Thursday.

McIlroy shoots 65 for the first-round lead in Mexico City

Rory McIlroy was in control of all facets of his game as he charged into the first-round lead with a six-under-par 65 at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Thursday. McIlroy smashed his drives prodigious distances in the thin Mexico City air and complimented his long game with precise putting in earning a two-shot advantage over Americans Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

'All about the spirit': Japanese kendo master readies for Olympic torch relay

Shigeru Aoki weathers the assault by his young student, who whacks him on the head with her bamboo sword until she suddenly stops, takes a few steps back and, slightly out of breath, bows. Aoki, 70, an eighth-degree kendo master, returns the bow, cutting a menacing but graceful figure in his kendo armor, which hides his face behind metal bars built into a helmet.

Rugby: Toronto Wolfpack part ways with director of rugby Noble

Toronto Wolfpack, who made headlines by signing New Zealand's Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams last year, has parted company with director of rugby Brian Noble just a month into the season, the Super League newcomers said in a statement https://www.torontowolfpack.com/toronto-wolfpack-and-brian-noble-agree-to-part-ways. Noble had been with the Canadian side since their inception in 2016, helping them earn two promotions in three years.

NBA notebook: Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right shoulder, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Thursday. The injury, described throughout the season as an "impingement," has bothered Irving since early November. He missed 26 games between Nov. 16 and Jan. 10. In that time, he visited a specialist and received a cortisone shot, but his shoulder hasn't been 100 percent since his return to action on Jan. 12.

Factbox: Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by a coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 2,200 people and infected more than 75,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, Hubei province.

ATHLETICS Brazil unveils Pele statue to mark 50th anniversary of 1970 triumph

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) unveiled a statue of Pele at its headquarters on Thursday, the first of a series of events to commemorate June's 50th anniversary of the team's third World Cup triumph. Pele, who will be 80 in October and finds it difficult to walk, was not present at the ceremony in the CBF's museum but had been given a preview of the statue which he declared "perfect".

