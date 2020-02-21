Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixed Martial Arts-McCourt set to kick-start new Irish MMA era in Dublin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 13:30 IST
Mixed Martial Arts-McCourt set to kick-start new Irish MMA era in Dublin
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@leahmccourtmma)

Mixed martial artist Leah McCourt is relishing the chance to headline Bellator's Dublin card at the Three Arena on Saturday, knowing a win over Judith Ruis in the building where Conor McGregor rose to fame could usher in a new era for Irish MMA. Thrust into the spotlight due to an injury to bantamweight headliner James Gallagher, Northern Ireland's McCourt is one of 13 Irish fighters on the bill, and she found out she was topping the card in the steamy surroundings of a Belfast sauna.

"I was sitting there in the sauna before teaching a women's MMA class when I got the news, and I just thought, 'Are you joking?'" she told Reuters in a telephone interview. "Then I ran out of the sauna screaming, and I was still only half-dressed!" A black belt in judo and brown belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, the 27-year-old former amateur European and world champion in MMA quickly got over the excitement of being elevated to the main event.

"The Three Arena is a great place to fight and it's going to be great to walk out there in front of my family and friends, but the fact that it's the main event doesn't change much - it's still the same opponent, still the same fight," she said. McCourt, who boasts a professional record of three wins and one loss, now tops the bill in the same venue where former UFC champion McGregor scored a knockout win over Diego Brandao, triggering a golden period for Irish mixed martial artists.

With Paddy Holohan, Cathal Pendred, Neil Seery and Norman Parke all scoring victories in front of the home fans before McGregor KO'd Brandao, that night in July 2015 has gone down in Irish sporting folklore, and fans long for a repeat. NEW WAVE

McCourt's coach Owen Roddy, who also acts as McGregor's striking coach and cornered him on that fabled Dublin card, says that his latest protege is capable of leading a new wave of Irish fighters into the big-time. "This is it - these are big risks that fighters take, pushed up to the main card, pushed up to the main event on such a huge card, all the lights on you, all the eyes on you," Roddy told Reuters.

"Leah is capable of going in and getting the job done, and when it pays off, it's going to pay off with serious rewards." Bellator Europe boss David Green said he had no hesitation in giving McCourt top billing once Gallagher was forced to withdraw from his fight against Cal Ellenor due to a back injury.

"Anyone who was in the arena for her last fight knows she probably got as much vocal support as any other fighter, and more than that, I think she's just a great ambassador for the sport and for Bellator," Green told Reuters. Coach Roddy believes that the lull in Irish MMA success since McGregor's breakthrough is about to come to an end and that a new era may well begin with a McCourt win on Saturday.

"There was a gap, but now it's building again, and those young hungry fighters are doing phenomenal... they're building nicely and you're going to see that next wave coming through," he said. Proud to be one of the first two women to headline a Bellator Europe card, McCourt said she was more than happy to kick-start the party for the Irish.

"I'm going out there on Saturday to get the finish. I'm not the kind of fighter that goes in there looking to win on points," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan halts issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals

Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals because of the coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country, Kyrgyz news agency Akipress quoted deputy foreign minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov as saying on Friday.Chin...

UPDATE 2-Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

Japanese automakers delayed on Friday the restart of plants in China near the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, complying with authorities directives, but raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could hit global car productio...

China denies delay in granting permission to special Indian flight to Wuhan

China on Friday denied any delay in allowing a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate remaining Indians from there, saying the concerned departments of both the countries were in tou...

India paying price for not sending Muslims to Pak: Giriraj

The country is paying the price for failure to send Muslims to Pakistan and bring Hindus toIndia after the Islamic state came into being at the time of Independence, Union minister Giriraj Singh has said,triggering a fresh controversy. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020