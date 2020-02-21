NHL roundup: Knights snap Lightning’s 11-game win streak

Defenseman Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist in his Vegas debut, as Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty also each had a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights snapped the Tampa Bay Lightning's franchise-record 11-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Paul Stastny and Ryan Reaves also scored goals for Vegas, which won its fourth straight game and moved into sole possession of the first place in the Pacific Division. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots.

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored for Tampa Bay, which lost for the first time since a 3-2 overtime loss at Dallas on Jan. 27. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had a 21-game (19-0-2) point streak snapped, finished with 28 saves, suffering his first regulation loss since a 5-2 setback to Washington on Dec. 14.

Kings 5, Panthers 4 Gabriel Vilardi arrived with some flair, scoring the fastest goal of a debut in NHL history, in only 6.8 seconds, and adding an assist as host Los Angeles edged Florida.

Ben Hutton scored the go-ahead goal at 12:45 of the third period as the Kings won for the third time in their last four games. Drew Doughty, Trevor Moore, and Martin Frk also scored goals for the Kings, whose rebuild is underway after two key trades this week. Aleksander Barkov scored two goals and Jonathan Huberdeau matched a career-best four-point game with a goal and three assists for the Panthers, who are now 2-1 at the start of a key five-game West Coast trip that has come on the heels of a 2-6-1 record immediately after the All-Star break.

Jets 5, Senators 1 Mark Scheifele broke a 12-game scoring drought with a three-goal night, leading Winnipeg past host Ottawa.

The Jets got a good start to an Eastern road swing of four games in six days, stopping the Senators' mini-win streak at two games. Winnipeg earned its third consecutive victory. Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, Nikolaj Ehlers also scored, and Scheifele added an assist. Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for the win. Nick Paul scored and Marcus Hogberg stopped 29 shots for Ottawa.

Maple Leafs 4, Penguins 0 Frederik Andersen earned his second shutout of the season, Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists, and Toronto defeated visiting Pittsburgh.

William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen and Zach Hyman each had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who had lost three of the previous four games. John Tavares added two assists for Toronto. Andersen stopped 24 shots in picking up the 18th shutout of his career. It was the Maple Leafs' first win in three games against Pittsburgh this season. The Penguins beat Toronto 5-2 on Tuesday and 6-1 on Nov. 16, both games in Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 26 saves for the Penguins, who had won their three previous games.

Blues 1, Coyotes 0 Ryan O'Reilly scored in the third period, and Jordan Binnington made 14 saves as host St. Louis blanked Arizona to win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 11-13 to remain atop the Western Conference.

Binnington recorded his second shutout in a row, his third of the season and eighth of his career. However, Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta stole the show, making 45 saves to keep his team in the game. The Blues are 13-4-4 against Pacific Division opponents this season and 20-6-5 overall at home. The Coyotes have gone 5-10-4 since Jan. 9 to lose ground in the Pacific Division race, and they have dropped four of their past six.

Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT) Kevin Hayes scored with 1:09 left in overtime, and Philadelphia overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat host Columbus for the second time in three days and sweep the season series.

Travis Konecny scored in his second straight game and added two assists, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Claude Giroux recorded second-period goals as the Flyers improved to 11-4-1 over their last 16 games. Brian Elliott made 28 saves for the Flyers. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Nick Foligno each had a goal with an assist for Columbus, which, like Philadelphia, is in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Devils 2, Sharks 1 P.K. Subban scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and New Jersey hung on to edge San Jose in Newark, N.J.

Jesper Bratt scored in the second period for the Devils, who have won five of their past eight games. All the victories have been recorded by goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 36 saves Thursday and hasn't lost since Jan. 30. Tim Heed scored his first goal in almost a year for the Sharks, who have lost two straight followings a two-game winning streak. Goalie Martin Jones recorded 23 saves.

Canadiens 4, Capitals 3 (OT) Alex Ovechkin scored his 699th career goal for host Washington, but Ben Chiarot finished with two goals, the second coming 58 seconds into overtime, to cap Montreal's victory.

Ovechkin is trying to become the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 goals. Lars Eller and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 28 saves. Shea Weber and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens, who got 29 saves from Carey Price.

