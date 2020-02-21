19-year-old national-level boxer ends life

Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI)A 19-year-old national-level boxer from Nagpur allegedly ended his life by hanging himself

in his hostel room in Akola in Maharashtra on Friday, his coach said.

The deceased, Pranav Raut, had represented Maharashtra at a national boxing championship held in Delhi earlier this

year, his coach Satishchandra Bhatt said. Raut, a resident of Nagpur, was undergoing training at

a sports academy in Akola, where Bhatt was his team's coach, and stayed in its hostel.

On Friday, he was supposed to participate in a tournament in Akola.

"Yesterday, he had not come for training due to healthreasons. However, today morning he ended his life by

hanging himself in his room," Bhatt said. Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar also confirmed

the incident. The reason for the suicide was not yet known.

Police could not be reached for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

