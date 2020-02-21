Russia to host new edition of AIBA World Cup 2020

Russia will be the first country to host the new format of AIBA Team World Cup in 2020. AIBA Executive committee members voted in favour to approve the Russian bid at its meeting in Budapest.

The tournament will be coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II under the motto "Boxing for peace".' The final is scheduled for October in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. The best national teams all over the world will take part in the edition. This format will make boxing more attractive for spectators and sponsors.

The first World Cup was conducted at the famous arena of Madison Square Garden in New York City, the USA in 1979. The World Cup was held from 1979 to 1998 and also in the period 2002-2006 as a team event.

The last tournament was organised in Moscow in 2008. (ANI)

