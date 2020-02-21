Left Menu
Highest point of my career was receiving the Test cap: Pragyan Ojha

After announcing his retirement from all formats of the game, spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday said that the highest point in his career was receiving the Test cap.

Spinner Pragyan Ojha . Image Credit: ANI

After announcing his retirement from all formats of the game, spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday said that the highest point in his career was receiving the Test cap. "First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. It was special to represent my country and give my very best to achieve what I have done in my career. It's time that I have to move on in my life," Ojha told ANI.

Ojha last played an international game in 2013 which was also the retirement match for Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium. In the match, he managed to take ten wickets and was awarded the Player of the Match. "It happened so that Sachin's last Test was my last Test. I believe that the opportunity to play for my country because of Hyderabad Cricket Association was very special. If you talk about individual performance, getting a ten-wicket haul was special. But for me, winning matches for India is more important than individual achievements. Highest point in my career was receiving a Test cap, I took more than 100 wickets in Tests," Ojha said.

"I am looking forward to have my next phase, like getting into commentary. My parents supported me throughout, in the same way, I will let my son choose his path. As a parent, it is important for you to share your experiences with your child," he added. The 33-year-old Ojha had made his international debut in 2008 against Bangladesh in Karachi. A year later, he went on to make his Test debut against Sri Lanka.

The spinner went on to play 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for India and finished with a total of 144 wickets in the international game. In the longest format of the game, he managed to take 113 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 6-47.

He was last seen in action in 2018 as he played a first-class match in Dehradun. He also made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League as he played for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. He was a key member of the Deccan Chargers IPL winning team in 2009. He last played a match in the premier tournament in 2015 for the Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

