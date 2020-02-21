Left Menu
Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik faces defeat in final, settles for silver

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik settled for a silver medal after facing defeat in the final of Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:36 IST
Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik. Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik settled for a silver medal after facing defeat in the final of Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.Malik lost to Japan's Naomi Ruike 2-0 in the 65 kg category. She defeated Nabira Esenbaeva 5-4 in the semi-final match of the championships. Earlier in the day, Grappler Sonam also lost her semi-final match in the 62 kg category. Sonam was defeated by Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova 11-0.

However, Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik won a bronze medal after winning their respective matches in the tournament. Anshu defeated Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova in the 57 kg category while Phogat triumphed over Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu in the 53 kg freestyle category.

Earlier on Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships. Sarita triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia's Battsetseg in the finals of the 59 kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55 kg freestyle final. (ANI)

