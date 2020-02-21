Left Menu
Development News Edition

Setien optimistic on Barca's chances in Champions League, despite Messi doubts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:53 IST
Setien optimistic on Barca's chances in Champions League, despite Messi doubts

Madrid, Feb 21 (AFP) Barcelona coach Quique Setien has insisted they can win the Champions League, despite Lionel Messi claiming the team are not playing well enough to go all the way in Europe this season. Setien also rejected suggestions his players could be affected by off-field problems at Barca after Messi reiterated his disagreements with technical secretary Eric Abidal in an interview with Mundo Deportivo this week.

Messi said, "the way we are at the moment, I don't think it's enough to win the Champions League". Barcelona play away at Napoli in the last 16 on Tuesday. Asked about Messi's interview, Setien said on Friday: "There are things that I agree with and others evidently... I have seen every year how Champions Leagues are won and I think we could have the same chance as other teams.

"It is true that there is no margin for error and there are things we have to try to improve and do better. We are not happy with everything but I think we are growing little by little and we are reaching levels that will allow us to challenge." Messi also said he felt "attacked" by Abidal, who suggested last month the players were the main reason Ernesto Valverde was sacked, and described as "strange" allegations that a PR company, hired by the club, posted messages online criticising the players.

Barcelona face a crucial week in which they play Eibar in La Liga on Saturday and Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, five days after their trip to Napoli. Setien says his players will not be affected by controversies off the pitch. "There are lots of things you might think affect us but in reality, it's not like that because we are very focused on what we have to do, on football issues.

"We know everything that goes on but we try not to let it influence the team and I can assure you that it doesn't." Setien could give Martin Braithwaite his debut against Eibar after Barcelona capitalised on a curious La Liga rule that enables clubs to sign if they have lost a player to injury for more than five months. - 'Good brain too' -

==================== Barca paid Braithwaite's 18 million-euro buy-out clause to snatch him from Leganes, who are 19th and left without their top scorer.

"Martin is a player we have been following for a long time," said Setien. "He has some characteristics that will help us a lot. "He's a boy that fits the needs we have and we have a lot of confidence he will help us. Not only is he a good footballer but he has a good brain too."

Setien insists Braithwaite will not just be used as cover. "I'm sure in some games we will use him from the start, maybe it's a bit early now," Setien said. "He comes in decent form but there are some ideas we have to explain to him." Braithwaite's arrival followed Ousmane Dembele being ruled out for six months with a hamstring tear. Jordi Alba will also miss the game against Eibar with a hamstring problem while Luis Suarez is recovering after knee surgery. AFP SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

7 injured in road accident in Mathura

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite...

Sports News Roundup: Owners approve new CBA; McCourt set to kick-start new Irish MMA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL notebook Owners approve new CBA, await playersAfter months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collecti...

BJD, Cong oppose AIIMS ''effort'' to impose Hindi on Odia people

The ruling BJD and opposition Congress on Friday accused the All India Instituteof Medical Science AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, of imposing the Hindi language on the people of Odisha.On the International Mother Language Day, the parties claimed that...

Paris fast food joint revels in Kim and Kanye's visit

A fast food ordering board has become an unlikely tourist draw in Paris after Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West used it to order up some fried treats. The celebrity couple popped into the branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken on their wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020