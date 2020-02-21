Left Menu
Development News Edition

Old boy Goian returns to end Mumbai dreams

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:59 IST
Old boy Goian returns to end Mumbai dreams

Mumbai City FC suffered a heart- break in the most poetic form when Lucian Goian scored the

winner against his former club to help Chennaiyin FC qualify for the Indian Super League playoffs after a tightly-contested

clash on Friday. Clear-cut chances were few and far between in what was

an intense contest that saw Mumbai City reduced to 10-men in the second half.

But Goian's 83rd-minute strike was enough for Chennaiyin to win the contest 1-0 and complete the ISL play-

off lineup. Mumbai City end the league stage in the fifth spot

with 26 points. Chennaiyin, who have one more game left, have 28

points and occupy the fourth spot currently. The game got off to a cagey start as both the teams

were reluctant to give away the first goal. Dragos Firtulescu, who was a late starting lineup

replacement for an injured Andre Schembri, picked up the ball in midfield and released Lallianzuala Chhangte down the left

flank. The Indian winger's looping ball into the box forced

Amrinder Singh to come off his line and punch the ball away. The teams had an equal footing in the game and the

ball was sprayed from one half of the pitch to another. However, it were the defences that dominated the area

in and around the two boxes. The start of the second half saw two big incidents at

either end of the pitch that helped to increase the tempo of the game.

Vishal Kaith was extremely lucky to escape a sending off when he rushed off his line to get to Amine Chermiti who

was sent through on goal. The keeper brought the striker down outside the box

and was cautioned with a yellow card despite protests from the players in blue.

The Islanders suffered a massive blow in the 54th minute. Chhangte was released in behind the defence and was

fouled by Sourav Das with a tackle from behind. The Mumbai midfielder was shown a direct red and the

hosts were reduced to 10 men. Even with the disadvantage, Mumbai City were able to

threaten Chennaiyin's defence after the hour-mark. Chermiti's run behind the defence was well spotted by

Carlos but the striker's shot, after a good first touch to bring the ball down, was disappointing and wide.

The teams pushed for a goal, albeit without conviction, in the final quarter of the match but Lucian Goian

proved to be the difference in the 83rd minute. Nerijus Valskis flicked on Rafael Crivellaro's

corner-kick from the right towards the far post from where the Chennaiyin skipper lashed a volley in and completed a

fantastic turnaround for his team under Owen Coyle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

7 injured in road accident in Mathura

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite...

Sports News Roundup: Owners approve new CBA; McCourt set to kick-start new Irish MMA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL notebook Owners approve new CBA, await playersAfter months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collecti...

BJD, Cong oppose AIIMS ''effort'' to impose Hindi on Odia people

The ruling BJD and opposition Congress on Friday accused the All India Instituteof Medical Science AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, of imposing the Hindi language on the people of Odisha.On the International Mother Language Day, the parties claimed that...

Paris fast food joint revels in Kim and Kanye's visit

A fast food ordering board has become an unlikely tourist draw in Paris after Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West used it to order up some fried treats. The celebrity couple popped into the branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken on their wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020