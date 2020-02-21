Left Menu
Bills DE Hughes undergoes groin surgery

Bills DE Hughes undergoes groin surgery
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes had surgery to repair a groin injury. His wife, Meghan, posted a photo on social media on Thursday that showed Hughes in his hospital bed. She captioned the photo: "Groin surgery day! 2020 we're coming back better and stronger #Offseasontuneup."

The surgery was performed at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. It was the second offseason procedure for Hughes, who had wrist surgery on Jan. 20.

Hughes, 31, has spent seven seasons with the Bills, following three with the Indianapolis Colts. Battling injuries in 2019, he played in all 16 games but managed just 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks, a drop from his 37 tackles and seven sacks the previous season. He recorded three sacks in a wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans on Jan. 4.

In 2014, he recorded career season highs of 53 tackles and 10 sacks. Hughes' wrist ailment was the subject of an NFL investigation as to whether the Bills violated a league policy regarding the reporting of injuries.

The league looked into the matter after Hughes posted on social media on Jan. 7 that he had played the 2019 season with torn ligaments in his wrist. The injury did not appear on any reports during the campaign. The Bills ultimately were cleared. "The NFL confirmed that the matter was reviewed and there was no violation of the Injury Report policy," the league told the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, according to ESPN.

