Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ovechkin eyes goal No. 700 as Capitals visit Devils

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 23:33 IST
Ovechkin eyes goal No. 700 as Capitals visit Devils

Alex Ovechkin moved one step closer to 700 career goals on Thursday and will try to join that club when the Washington Capitals meet the Devils in a Saturday matinee in New Jersey. Ovechkin had not recorded a goal or a point in his past five games before scoring Washington's first goal in a 4-3 overtime loss against visiting Montreal. That was his 41st goal of the season and goal No. 699 of his career.

He had a few more good chances to score, especially late in the third period, but Montreal goalie Carey Price stopped him each time. Still, Washington's recent defensive problems continued, even with the acquisition of veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon. The Capitals allowed two breakaways in the first five minutes, and goalie Braden Holtby turned them away. Plus, there were a number of other good chances for Montreal, and Ben Chiarot had plenty of room on his game-winner 58 seconds into overtime.

"It's just a continuation of the struggle that we're going through right now," Washington coach Todd Reirden said on the team's website. "We make some strides in certain directions that are positive, and then we fail in other areas. It's no secret; we're going through a struggle right now. We didn't play well enough to be able to get two points really against any team in this league. We need to play better." Washington did get one point to pull into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the Metropolitan Division, but the Capitals have gone just 1-4-1 in their past six games.

The good news for Washington was the debut of Dillon, who was put in the top defensive pairing with John Carlson, and the return of Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuznetsov had missed the previous three games with an upper-body injury and got an assist when Tom Wilson scored with 20.1 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime. The Devils are coming off of a 2-1 victory at home over San Jose on Thursday -- their third consecutive victory in New Jersey -- thanks to a tiebreaking goal by P.K. Subban early in the final period.

Jesper Bratt scored the other New Jersey goal in the win. That came in the second period after San Jose had taken a 1-0 lead, but the Devils scored the game's final two goals. The win moved New Jersey to 5-3-2 in their past 10 games.

A big reason for the team's recent success has been the strong play of goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. He's now won in his past five appearances, and the victory over the Sharks was the 30th of his young NHL career -- which began with the Devils last season. "If you said in a year you'll have 30 career wins, I mean I would be ecstatic," Blackwood told the team's website after making his 36 saves. "I mean, I don't know if I would have believed you but, it's great. It's been fun. It's been a process, coming to the rink every day working on your game, trying to get better. It's been good so far."

On the injury front, Nicholas Merkley (face) and Will Butcher (upper-body injury) remain day-to-day, and their statuses had not been updated as of Friday morning. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

Dewan Housing chairman Wadhawan gets bail in Mirchi case

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Slovaks remember murdered journalist before election that may oust ruling party

Thousands of people across Slovakia held gatherings on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the murder of an investigative journalist that shook the countrys political scene and may redraw the political map in next weeks election. Jan K...

Kazakh opposition leader detained on eve of protest

Kazakh police on Friday detained an activist who led efforts to create a new opposition party and who had called for a public protest at the weekend against harassment of the partys supporters. Police detained Zhanbolat Mamay outside a cour...

DoT launches 5G Hackathon

In its endeavour to identify and promote applications relevant to India in the 5G realm, the Department of Telecommunications DoT on Friday launched 5G Hackathon in association with academia and industry stakeholders. Aimed at shortlisting ...

South Sudan President Kiir appoints former rebel leader vice president

South Sudans President Salva Kiir appointed former rebel leader Riek Machar as the countrys first vice president on Friday, a day after the two men agreed to form a government of national unity.Oil-rich South Sudan secured independence from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020