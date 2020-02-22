Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

  22-02-2020
  22-02-2020
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

CHINA-HEALTH/TOKYO Tokyo 2020 Olympics President says no plan to wear mask - media

Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori said he did not intend to wear masks, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 2,000 people in China, a Japanese sports newspaper reported on Friday. MOTOR-F1-TESTING

Mercedes close to record pace as Ferrari suffer Champions Mercedes ended Formula One's first pre-season test with by far the quickest lap time on Friday while Ferrari suffered an engine problem and worried about their pace.

TENNIS-DUBAI Rybakina sets up final showdown with Halep in Dubai

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina marched into her fourth final of the season with a 7-6(5) 7-6(2) win over Petra Martic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SCP/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Paderborn Bayern Munich play SC Paderborn in the Bundesliga. 21 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-MTZ-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Metz v Olympique Lyonnais Metz host Champions League hopefuls Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1

21 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-BCA-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Brescia v Napoli Brescia host Napoli in a Serie A match.

21 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea face old rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

22 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund Werder Bremen play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

22 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa 22 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

22 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Newcastle United 22 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

22 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-EIB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Eibar Barcelona host Eibar in La Liga.

22 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-NAN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Nantes Olympique de Marseille take on Nantes in Ligue 1

22 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-SPA-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - SPAL v Juventus SPAL host Juventus in a Serie A match.

22 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-MARSEILLE/ Tennis - ATP - Open 13 Provence - Marseille

Action from the Open 13 Provence semi-finals in Marseille on Saturday. 22 Feb

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships

The final of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 22 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket-New Zealand v India first test The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

22 Feb CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup West Indies v Thailand and New Zealand v Sri Lanka in Perth.

22 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-MEXICOCITY/ (TV) Golf - PGA Tour - World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

Day three of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship, Mexico City, where a field of 64 players will compete in the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City for a purse of $10,500,000. 22 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/

Rugby - Super Rugby week four The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. 22 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-SCO/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Scotland

22 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-FRA/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France Wales will host top of the table France in their Six Nations encounter at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

22 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

