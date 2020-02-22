Left Menu
Bears release CB Amukamara, WR Gabriel

  Updated: 22-02-2020 03:48 IST
  Created: 22-02-2020 03:11 IST
Bears release CB Amukamara, WR Gabriel

The Chicago Bears released cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, the team announced Friday. Per multiple media outlets, the two moves free up $13.5 million in 2020 cap space.

Amukamara collected 53 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 games last season. The 30-year-old recorded 167 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his three seasons (44 games) with the Bears.

Amukamara spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Giants (2011-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016). He was a first-round pick -- 19th overall -- of the Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft. He has 10 career interceptions. Fellow cornerbacks Kevin Toliver and Duke Shelley likely will vie for the starting job next season.

Gabriel, who turned 29 on Monday, had 29 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this past season. The 5-foot-7, 168-pound speedster had 96 catches for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns during his two campaigns with the Bears.

Gabriel spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and Atlanta Falcons (2016-17). He has 228 career receptions for 2,860 yards and 14 touchdowns.

