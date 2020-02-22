Avalanche G Francouz signs two-year deal

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz has signed a two-year contract through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Friday. Financial terms were not revealed.

"We are excited to have Pavel under contract for another two seasons," Joe Sakic, the Avalanche's executive vice president, and general manager, said in a statement. "He has been an important part of our team this year and has performed really well, especially when we needed it most. He is a hard-working professional, a great teammate and has earned his opportunity in the NHL." In 24 games (21 starts) with Colorado this season, Francouz has compiled a 14-5-3 record while having the sixth-best save percentage (.923) in the NHL. He has 638 saves and a 2.44 goals-against average.

From Nov. 7 through Dec. 7, he managed a five-game winning streak that's a personal best, and it is the longest stretch for an Avalanche goalie without a loss in regulation since Semyon Varlamov went 11-0-5 during the 2013-14 season. Francouz, who could have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1, was signed as an undrafted free agent by Colorado on May 2, 2018.

The 29-year-old from the Czech Republic began his NHL career with the Avalanche last season, making 33 saves in two relief appearances, with a 1.97 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.

