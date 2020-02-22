Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avalanche G Francouz signs two-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 03:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 03:39 IST
Avalanche G Francouz signs two-year deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Avalanche)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz has signed a two-year contract through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Friday. Financial terms were not revealed.

"We are excited to have Pavel under contract for another two seasons," Joe Sakic, the Avalanche's executive vice president, and general manager, said in a statement. "He has been an important part of our team this year and has performed really well, especially when we needed it most. He is a hard-working professional, a great teammate and has earned his opportunity in the NHL." In 24 games (21 starts) with Colorado this season, Francouz has compiled a 14-5-3 record while having the sixth-best save percentage (.923) in the NHL. He has 638 saves and a 2.44 goals-against average.

From Nov. 7 through Dec. 7, he managed a five-game winning streak that's a personal best, and it is the longest stretch for an Avalanche goalie without a loss in regulation since Semyon Varlamov went 11-0-5 during the 2013-14 season. Francouz, who could have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1, was signed as an undrafted free agent by Colorado on May 2, 2018.

The 29-year-old from the Czech Republic began his NHL career with the Avalanche last season, making 33 saves in two relief appearances, with a 1.97 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-India set to dazzle Trump with pomp and circumstance as trade rows fester

U.S. President Donald Trump will be accorded the biggest public reception given to any foreign leader in years during his visit to India beginning on Monday, officials say, one that could help paper over the two countries growing friction o...

Science News Roundup: Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs quarantine strategyNewly released data from a Japanese research institute appears to back the governments case that its quaranti...

Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings

San Saba US, Feb 22 AP A man fatally stabbed three people, including a 13-year-old girl, in a small central Texas city early Friday before leading officers on a car chase and eventually being arrested, police said. Sheriffs deputies in San ...

Harry and Meghan to stop using 'royal' brand

London, Feb 22 AFP Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer use the Sussex Royal label when they begin their new life outside the royal inner circle in the spring, their spokeswoman said Friday. The couple will formally step down as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020