Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agar hat-trick as Australia rout South Africa by 107 runs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 05:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 05:46 IST
Agar hat-trick as Australia rout South Africa by 107 runs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar took a hat-trick as Australia crushed South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 international at the Wanderers Stadium. Steve Smith, back in South Africa for the first time since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, hit a top score of 45 for Australia, who made 196 for six after being sent in.

South Africa made a bad start against the pace of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins before Agar's triple strike sent them hurtling to their all-time lowest T20 total of 89. It was also the host country's biggest defeat in the format.

Man of the match Agar finished with career-best figures of five for 24. "It was really exciting, a highlight of my cricketing life," he said.

But he gave praise to the fast bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Pat Cummins who started South Africa's collapse. Starc made a crucial breakthrough when he bowled South African captain and batting star, Quinton de Kock, for two with fast, swinging delivery in the first over of the home side's reply.

South Africa was reeling at 40 for four when Agar came on to bowl. He had Faf du Plessis caught at deep cover with his fourth delivery, trapped Andile Phehlukwayo leg before next ball and Dale Steyn superbly caught at slip by captain Aaron Finch to complete the hat-trick.

Smith and Finch (42) set up Australia's big total with an aggressive second-wicket stand of 80 off 52 balls, benefitting from some loose South African bowling. "I'm not quite sure what happened," said De Kock.

"Their energy was there but the skills weren't good enough." By contrast, Australia's bowlers were on target immediately. "The way we attacked the crease and bowled a really good, aggressive length was crucial," said Finch.

"We pride ourselves on not giving away width with the new ball and making the batsmen hit good shots off good balls." It was a successful return to South Africa for Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy and banned for a year after the 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal in 2018.

David Warner, who was also banned for a year for his part in the affair, hit a four off the first ball of the match but was caught at fine leg off the next delivery from Steyn, ending a sequence in which he had scored 267 runs and only been dismissed once in his previous six T20 internationals. The win extended Australia's unbeaten run in the format to nine matches, with eight wins and one no-result. Their last defeat was in November 2018.

The second match of the series is at Port Elizabeth on Sunday with the third and final game in Cape Town on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand reach 17 for no loss at lunch on day 2 of first Test

New Zealand reached 17 for no loss in their first innings after dismissing India for a below-par 165 at lunch on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here on Saturday. New Zealand openers Tom Latham 11 and Tom Blundell 6 were...

Rooney scores in 500th league game as Derby draw with Fulham

Wayne Rooney celebrated his 500th appearance in English league football with a goal before Aleksandar Mitrovic saw second-tier high-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw away to Derby. Former Manchester United star Rooney, the England national sides ...

Shatrughan Sinha attends wedding function in Lahore

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha once again was spotted attending a wedding function in Lahore. He was invited by Pakistani businessman Mian Asad Ahsan.Earlier, a video of the legendary actor at the function along with Pakistani sta...

11-year-old student thrashed by teacher in Pune

An 11-year-old student was allegedly thrashed by a teacher for not being able to study Haripath properly, police said. The student does not study Haripath properly which is why the teacher beat him with the stick. The victims condition is c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020