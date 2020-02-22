Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo 2020 postpones volunteer training over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 07:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 06:49 IST
Tokyo 2020 postpones volunteer training over virus fears
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers on Saturday postponed training for their army of volunteers due to the coronavirus outbreak but reiterated that there was "no consideration" of canceling the Games. In a press release published in the early hours of Saturday morning, Tokyo 2020 said: "As part of efforts to prevent the spread of infection of the novel coronavirus, we have decided to postpone training scheduled from tomorrow (February 22)."

They said volunteers would be informed individually of the rescheduled dates and insisted the postponement would have no impact on the preparations for the Games, due to start on July 24. "We will evaluate the immediate need for each Games-related event on a case-by-case basis," organizers said, adding that participants at Tokyo 2020 events would be asked to take preventative measures to stop the spread of the disease.

Organizers have been at pains to stress there is no question of canceling or postponing Tokyo 2020 despite mounting fears over the potentially deadly virus spreading fast around the globe. There are around 100 cases in Japan -- with three deaths -- and more than 600 positive cases found aboard a cruise ship moored in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced on Friday that she would postpone or cancel all indoor events or outdoor events involving food hosted by her organization. But she hit back at a proposal from a candidate in London's mayoral election that the British capital could step in as hosts if needed.

"I think we are not yet reaching that point," said Koike when asked if there would be any changes to the Games schedule. The International Olympic Committee has also said there is no need for a contingency plan to postpone, cancel or move Tokyo 2020, despite new cases of the deadly virus emerging daily in Japan.

"I can confirm Tokyo 2020 remains on track," top IOC official John Coates said last week in Tokyo, while Games CEO Yoshiro Mori has criticized "irresponsible rumours" about the Games. Nevertheless, sporting events have already fallen foul of the virus in Japan and around the region.

The Tokyo marathon on March 1 has been restricted to elite athletes only, while a Paralympics test event for boccia was scaled down with international athletes asked not to attend. Capital Economics, a financial analyst company, said in a note that "with the number of confirmed infections of the new coronavirus rising in Japan, cancellation or postponement of this year's Tokyo Olympics is becoming a possibility worth considering".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House

US President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India next week, the White House said on Friday, noting that the US has great respect for Indias democratic traditions...

Report: Lakers to waive C Cousins, acquire F Morris

Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins will be waived by the Los Angeles Lakers to open a spot for power forward Markieff Morris, according to an ESPN report citing sources on Friday. Morris and the Detroit Pistons reached an agreement ...

Report: A's P Fiers acknowledges threats

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers, who exposed the Houston Astros method of electronically stealing signs in the 2017 season, has acknowledged receiving threats of physical violence, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Fiers was a ...

Knights vie for homestand sweep vs. Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to complete a sweep of their most challenging homestand of the season when they host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The five-game homestand began with a 6-5 overtime win over defen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020