Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paul, Thunder pull away, defeat Nuggets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 09:18 IST
Paul, Thunder pull away, defeat Nuggets
Image Credit: Twitter (@okcthunder)

Chris Paul made four 3-pointers as part of a 29-point outing to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 113-101 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Steven Adams recorded 19 points, 17 rebounds and matched his season best of four steals as Oklahoma City won for the 11th time in the past 14 games. Danilo Gallinari added 15 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Thunder halted a seven-game losing streak when facing the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting as Denver lost its second straight contest following a four-game winning streak. Jamal Murray added 21 points, and Will Barton registered 16 points and nine rebounds. The Nuggets were hurt by 19 turnovers and 6 of 27 shooting from behind the arc. Denver shot 48.1 percent overall.

Luguentz Dort and Dennis Schroder also scored 11 points apiece, and Nerlens Noel added 10 for Oklahoma City, which shot 46 percent from the field, including 9 of 26 from 3-point range. Paul scored 20 of his points in the second half when the Thunder rolled up 65 points.

Oklahoma City led by one entering the fourth quarter and opened with a 9-2 burst. Abdel Nader buried a 3-pointer to culminate that surge and give the Thunder an 87-79 lead with 9:54 left. A dunk by Noel increased the advantage to 95-85 with 7:15 remaining. Denver rattled off the next seven points to pull within three on Jokic's dunk with 5:31 left.

Paul later rebounded his own miss to score and give Oklahoma City a 105-97 lead with 2:59 left. Paul knocked down a 12-foot jumper 31 seconds later, and Adams delivered a thunderous dunk to make it a 12-point margin with 1:58 remaining. The Nuggets were unable to make one last charge.

Jokic had 19 points in a first half, which concluded with the teams tied at 48. Paul capped a 12-1 burst to start the second half with a 3-pointer, but Denver responded with 10 straight points to pull within 60-59 with 6:50 left in the third quarter.

Paul's three-point play gave Oklahoma City a 72-65 advantage with 4:05 left in the third quarter, before the Nuggets trimmed their deficit to 78-77 entering the final stanza. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

After slow start, Bruins rally past Flames

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Brad Marchand got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Friday for their fifth consecutive victory. Calgary jumped to a 3-1 lead through the first 323, but the Bruins b...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematchOn the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first figh...

'China delaying permission to India to send flight carrying relief materials to Wuhan'

China is delaying the grant of clearance to Indias proposal to send an Indian Air Force flight to carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus in the neighboring country and bring back Indians from its city of Wuhan, official so...

Condition of 8 coronavirus-infected Indians onboard Diamond Princess improving

The condition of eight Indians, who were onboard quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan and currently undergoing treatment for the new strain of coronavirus, is improving, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday. In a tweet, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020