DeBrincat's 2 goals lift Blackhawks over Predators

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 11:16 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 11:03 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBlackhawks)

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, including the game winner with 57.8 seconds remaining in overtime, to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over the visiting Nashville Predators on Friday night. DeBrincat sealed the victory with a breakaway goal that came off a Predators' turnover on the opposite end of the ice. Chicago pulled even at 8-8 in overtime games this season and won for only the second time in the past nine games.

Mattias Ekholm scored for the Predators, who have lost back-to-back games. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford made 42 saves to earn his 11th win of the season and the 255th of his career.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 36 of 38 shots but dropped to 18-13-4 on the season. Nashville opened the scoring with 5:04 remaining in the second period. Ekholm skated in on a three-on-two rush and converted for his eighth goal of the season.

Chicago evened the score at 1 with 10:55 to go in the third period on the power play. Patrick Kane fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle, and DeBrincat redirected the puck into the net for his 15th goal. Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith picked up an assist on DeBrincat's goal, which gave him 600 career points. The 36-year-old has appeared in 1,129 games, all with Chicago.

Midway through the first period, Brandon Saad had a chance to give the Blackhawks an early lead when he was awarded a penalty shot. Saad went to his forehand, but Rinne held his ground and denied Saad's point-blank attempt by kicking out his right leg pad. Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis returned to the ice after missing 20 games because of concussion-like symptoms. Ellis started alongside fellow blue-liner Roman Josi and did not register a point in 23:33 of playing time.

Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson was a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old is a candidate to be dealt before Monday's trade deadline, and the team's decision to sit him fueled speculation a deal could be in the works. --Field Level Media

