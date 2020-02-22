Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Cricket-NZ take lead but India strike back late

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 11:49 IST
UPDATE 3-Cricket-NZ take lead but India strike back late

Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to put New Zealand in a strong position in the first test before India struck back late on Saturday to remove both just as their partnership threatened to take the match away from the tourists. New Zealand were 216-5 and with a lead of 51 runs at the end of the second day's play at the Basin Reserve with the failing light forcing the players off.

Play had been extended by half an hour past the 7 p.m. (0600 GMT) finishing time, itself a 30-minute extension on the playing conditions, with Colin de Grandhomme on four and BJ Watling 14 not out. India had been dismissed for just 165 earlier on Saturday and looked under pressure all day but it could have been much worse had they not removed Taylor and Williamson, who were looking ominous, in quick succession.

The pair combined for 93 runs and had given New Zealand a first innings lead before Ishant Sharma broke the partnership. The pace bowler got a delivery to spit off a length and struck Taylor on the hand, with the ball flying to Cheteshwar Pujara at square leg to dismiss him for 44.

Williamson, who had been struck on the hand by a Sharma bouncer on the first ball he faced and received treatment, looked content to see out the rest of the day's play without any further loss after Taylor's dismissal. He advanced to 89 and within sight of his 22nd test century but drove at a wide delivery from Mohammed Shami, was surprised by the slower pace of the ball and caught by substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja at cover.

Henry Nicholls was then caught by Virat Kohli at slip off Ravichandran Ashwin for 17 in the gloomy conditions. Tim Southee had run through India's tail with three wickets after they had resumed on 122-5 after the entire final session of the first day was washed out when heavy rain swept across the ground seconds after the players had taken tea.

Debutant Kyle Jamieson finished with 4-39.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Preparations are underway in some schools for Melania Trump to watch 'happiness class': Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday informed the media that preparations are underway in some school of the national capital for the visit of the First Lady of the United States FLOTUS, Melania Trump to attend a happiness...

Pak must crack down on terrorists for successful dialogue with India: White House

US President Donald Trump is encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, emphasizing that any successful dialogue between the two neighbours would be possible only if Pakistan cracks down ...

Lakers hold off Grizzlies' charge for 4th straight win

LeBron James scored a game-high 32 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 117-105 on Friday night. Anthony Davis sustained a bruised calf in the first quarter but remained in to contribute 28 points, 13 r...

Williamson nets 25 as Pelicans sweep Blazers

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and the New Orleans Pelicans completed a four-game season sweep of Portland with a solid 128-115 road victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday night. Jrue Holiday recorded 20 points, nine assists and four st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020