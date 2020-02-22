Left Menu
Bruins end road trip at Canucks

  Updated: 22-02-2020 13:16 IST
The Boston Bruins strayed from their normal script Friday night in Calgary but still came away with a victory. The Bruins, who had allowed just three goals once in their previous 11 games while going 10-1-0, gave up that many in the opening 3:23 against the Flames, falling behind 3-1.

With Patrice Bergeron scoring twice and Brad Marchand getting the go-ahead goal in the opening minute of the second period, the Bruins shut out Calgary for the final 56:37 for a 4-3 victory, their fifth in a row. The Bruins will wrap up their four-game trip with the second half of a back-to-back on Saturday night in Vancouver.

"Definitely not the start you want as a team," Bergeron said. "I thought we showed some great resilience staying with it and sticking to the program and bouncing back after those early goals. I thought we settled down and played more sound hockey and didn't give up as many quality chances." The Bruins became the seventh team in NHL history to win after allowing three goals in the opening four minutes. They were the first to do so since the Flames rallied to defeat San Jose on April 13, 2008.

"I think our second half of that first period we had the momentum," said Boston's Charlie Coyle, who tied the score at 3-3 on a breakaway at 12:20 of the first. "We tied it up. Came back. That's what it takes. That's what good teams do. (The Flames) jump out like that. We just calmed down. You don't panic. You go right back out that next shift and that next line does something good." Bergeron, who has 21 goals in 32 games since returning from a lower-body injury on Dec. 9, has scored in each of the past five games.

"Playing with those two guys (Marchand and David Pastrnak) makes my job real easy," Bergeron said. "I'm trying to take care of the details of the game and go on the attack, and from there, simplifying our game. We're used to each other. We know where to be. I'm trying to get open for them to find me." The Canucks have been idle since a 4-3 shootout loss to visiting Minnesota on Wednesday.

Forward Tyler Toffoli, acquired in a trade earlier in the week with the Los Angeles Kings, made his Vancouver debut in that game and had an assist, setting up the first of J.T. Miller's two goals. "We made some really nice plays, especially early on, and obviously later on a couple of big goals," Toffili said of his new line with Miller and Elias Pettersson. "At the same time, the more we work together the better we're going to feel and make those little plays more often."

The Canucks dropped to 2-4-2 in their past eight games. Still, Miller had plenty of praise for his new linemate. "He's fun to play with. For the first game, I think we're on the same page for the most part," Miller said. "It's going to take time to develop a bit more chemistry and tendencies, but it's a fun first game with him."

The Bruins defeated visiting Vancouver 4-0 on Feb. 4 as Tuukka Rask made 25 saves and Coyle had a goal and an assist. --Field Level Media

