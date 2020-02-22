AIFF condoles former footballer Ashok Chatterjee's demise

Left Menu
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday condoled the death of former India footballer Ashok Chatterjee.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 16:35 IST
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday condoled the death of former India footballer Ashok Chatterjee. Chatterjee, who made 30 appearances for the senior national team, made his international debut when he came on as a second-half substitute for PK Banerjee against Japan in the Merdeka Cup in 1965. He scored 10 goals for India.

He was part of the Indian team's bronze-medal winning squad in the Merdeka Cup in 1965 and 1966. AIFF president Praful Patel in his message said: "It is sad to hear that Ashok Chatterjee is no more. His contribution to Indian football will never be forgotten. I share the grief."

He also represented India in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, and the Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1967. Besides, he was also a part of the Indian team in the Merdeka Cup in Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur from 1965 to 1968. At the club level, he donned Mohun Bagan colours from 1961-1968, and in 1972, wherein he netted 85 goals.

In the process, he was part of the triumphant Bagan squads in the Calcutta Football League (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965); IFA Shield (1961 - joint winners, and 1962); Durand Cup (1963, 1964, 1965), Rovers Cup (1966, 1968, 1972 - joint winners), amongst others. He was honoured with Mohun Bagan Lifetime Achievement Award by the club in 2019.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "Ashok Chatterjee will be alive in his achievements. He has been the inspiration of so many Footballers. May He Rest in Peace." He also represented East Bengal from 1969-1971 and scored 39 goals for the Red and Golds. He was part of the triumphant East Bengal squads which won the Calcutta Football League (1970, 1971); IFA Shield (1970); Durand Cup (1970); and the Rovers Cup in 1969.

He represented Bengal in Santosh Trophy in 1964 (runners-up), 1966, and 1967 (runners-up) and scored 3 goals. (ANI)

