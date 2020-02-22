The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Ranji Trophy quarterfinal matches across venues.

*Second FIH Pro League match between India and Australia in Bhubaneswar *Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK FC from Bengaluru.

*Report of I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan from Margao. *Barcelona Spain Masters.

*Updated report of Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND

Ishant sizzles, Williamson dazzles on an intriguing second day By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 22 (PTI) Ishant Sharma's lion-hearted bowling effort met its match in Kane Williamson's elegance as New Zealand ended an attritional second day of the opening Test against India with a slight upper-hand, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ISHANT Anything for team, says "sleep deprived" Ishant

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 22 (PTI) Speedster Ishant Sharma slept barely four hours in the past two days but kept India in the fight with three New Zealand wickets in the first Test even as he struggled hard to deal with a "jet-lag".

SPO-CRI-IND-SOUTHEE

Pant's run-out was turning point of India's innings: Southee By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 22 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee believes that Rishabh Pant's freak run-out went a long way in changing the course of the Indian innings that eventually folded up for 165 in the first Test here on Saturday.

SPO-CHESS-PRAGUE Vidit Gujrathi loses play-off to finish second in Prague chess tournament

Prague, Feb 22 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi lost his play-off game to finish second in the Prague Chess Festival here.

SPO-GOLF-AEROFLOT Aeroflot Open: Subramaniyam posts creditable win; Sethuraman held to draw

Moscow, Feb 21 (PTI) Bharath Subramaniyam registered a creditable win while S P Sethuraman was held to a draw as the Indian duo shared the joint second spot with two others after three rounds in the 'A' group of Aeroflot Open chess tournament here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri, Atwal at tied-33rd at Puerto Rico Open

Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Feb 22 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri recovered from an early double bogey with an impressive show in the closing stage of the second round of the Puerto Rico Open here.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-POONAM Self-belief kept Poonam confident of playing in T20 World Cup after finger injury in December

Sydney, Feb 22 (PTI) A finger fracture leaving her T20 World Cup participation in doubt, India leggie Poonam Yadav says self belief gave her the confidence of playing the showpiece and it showed in her demolition of Australia in the opening match here.

SPO-CRI-AGAR-JADEJA "Rockstar" Jadeja is my favourite cricketer: Ashton Agar

Melbourne, Feb 22 (PTI) Australia's hat-trick hero Ashton Agar has described "rockstar" Ravindra Jadeja as his favourite player and said a chat with the India spin-bowling all-rounder has helped him to turn things around.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Aditi shoots 69, rises to 24th; Tvesa, Diksha 43rd in Bonville

Bonville (Australia), Feb 22 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok seemed to have found her touch back as she shot a three-under 69 in the third round to lie tied 24th at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-MITHALI Win against formidable Australia will give India huge confidence going ahead: Mithali

Sydney, Feb 22 (PTI) India's demolition of a formidable Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup opener will give them a huge boost going forward, said star batswoman Mithali Raj, who also lauded leggie Poonam Yadav for her magical performance.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SAMMY Pakistan to give honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy

Karachi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Pakistan government would confer honorary citizenship on former West Indian captain Darren Sammy for his role in bringing international cricket back to the country, the PCB announced on Saturday.

