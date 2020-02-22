Left Menu
Asian Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses final, settles for silver

Indian ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday settled for a silver medal after losing the final bout of the Asian Wrestling Championships here.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia (Photo/SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday settled for a silver medal after losing the final bout of the Asian Wrestling Championships here. In the 65kg category final, Punia faced a 10-2 defeat at the hands of Japan's Takuto Otoguro. This is India's third silver medal of the day after Satyawart Kadian and Gaurav Baliyan lost their respective final bouts.

Earlier in the day, in the 97kg category, Kadian lost to Iran's Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej 10-0 in the final. The Iranian opponent had the upper hand in the match and clinched the gold medal. In 79 kg category, Baliyan faced a defeat at the hands of Kyrgyzstan's Arsalan Budazhapov 5-7 in the closely fought bout. With the win, Budazhapov bagged the gold medal while Balyan settles for silver.

While in the 70kg category, Naveen conceded a 12-1 defeat to Uzbekistan's Meirzhan Ashirov in the bronze medal match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

