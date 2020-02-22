Jets sign former first-round WR Doctson

The New York Jets signed free agent wide receiver Josh Doctson on Saturday. No terms were disclosed.

The 2016 first-round draft pick caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Washington Redskins from 2016-18. He started 26 of his 33 games. He signed with Minnesota last September and appeared in one game, but did not record a catch before being released by the Vikings on Nov. 27.

--Field Level Media

