FIH Pro League: India defeat Australia 3-1 in shootout

India defeated Australia 3-1 in the second match of FIH Pro League at Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 23:13 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 23:13 IST
Indian players celebrating after defeating Australia. (Photo/Hockey India Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India defeated Australia 3-1 in the second match of FIH Pro League at Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday. Both the teams were at 2-2 after the end of the full time. The hosts converted two penalty corners through Rupinder Pal Singh (25') and Harmanpreet Singh (27'), while Trent Mitton (23') and skipper Aran Zalewski (46') were the scorers for Australia in the regulation 60 minutes.

In the first clash of the FIH Pro League on Friday, India faced a 3-4 defeat at the hands of world number four Australia. In the shoot-out, Harmanpreet, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Lalit Upadhyay scored for India while only Daniel Beale found the net for the visitors.

Both India and Australia have 10 points from six games but the Kookaburras are a rung above Manpreet Singh-led side at the third spot in the standings on goal difference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

