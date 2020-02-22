Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wild bid to continue ascent vs. Blues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 23:27 IST
Wild bid to continue ascent vs. Blues
The resurgent Wild have posted a 9-4-1 record in their last 14 games to move within earshot of the second wild-card slot in the Western Conference. Image Credit: Twitter (@mnwild)

The Minnesota Wild aim to continue their push toward the postseason on Sunday when they host the St. Louis Blues in Saint Paul, Minn. The resurgent Wild have posted a 9-4-1 record in their last 14 games to move within earshot of the second wild-card slot in the Western Conference.

The Wild wants to extend this run even as first-year general manager Bill Guerin ponders further changes to his aging roster before Monday's NHL trade deadline. "I think we in here as a group want to put the message in the boss' head that we don't want to part ways and we want it to be this group to push forward," goaltender Alex Stalock told The Athletic. "He's going to have to make a tough decision, but the way we're playing right now, finding ways to win games, I think that's the biggest thing. We have two in a row.

"Now it doesn't get easier going home." The Central Division-leading Blues have won three straight games. They outshot opponents 108-50 and outscored them 9-1 during that streak while reasserting their tight-checking, puck-possessing style.

"We've been playing really good hockey in the last five or six games," St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou said. Prior to that streak, they went 2-7-3 in their previous 12 games. The Blues allowed four or more goals eight times during an 11-game span from Jan. 15-Feb. 15.

"I don't think we were overreacting to wins and losses," Blues forward Alex Steen said. "We made some mistakes and we weren't as compact and tight. So we obviously discussed some changes, especially in the aggressiveness that we want to play with. "To get back on it like we have the last three games has been a good sign."

The Wild rallied from 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to record a 5-3 victory at Edmonton on Friday night. Interim coach Dean Evason liked how his team finally clamped down defensively on the Oilers, especially forward Leon Draisaitl. "I think the guys were very committed," Evason said. "Draisaitl's line was just eating us up. I mean eating us up. We really committed to playing better defense. We were getting opportunities so we were able to reinforce that between periods, that we're getting our chances, guys, but let's tighten up in all areas."

The Blues posted a 5-1 victory in Dallas on Friday. That was just their second road victory in their last 11 tries. Jordan Binnington earned back-to-back shutouts earlier in the week, so he could get the call against the Wild.

The Blues defeated the Wild in both of their earlier games this season. St. Louis notched a 2-1 win at home on Oct. 30 with Binnington in goal and a 4-3 victory in overtime at the Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 2 with Jake Allen in the net. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk took both losses for the Wild. Stalock is 4-1-1 with a 1.81 goals-against average and .930 save percentage this month, so he could start against the Blues.

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo (illness) and Tyler Bozak (lower body) sat out the game in Dallas. Pietrangelo could return to the lineup Sunday. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

People gather on major road in Delhi's Jaffrabad to protest against CAA, NRC

Around 500 people, mostly women, gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Saturday night in protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens NRC, blocking a major road. The women, carrying...

Tennis-Tsitsipas to battle Auger-Aliassime for Marseille Open title

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Kazakhstans Alexander Bublik 7-5 6-3 to advance to his second consecutive Open 13 Provence final in Marseille on Saturday where he will face Canadas Felix Auger-Aliassime. Tsitsipas has yet to drop ...

Debris found in fuel tanks of 70% of inspected 737 Max jets

Debris has been found in the fuel tanks of 70 of grounded Boeing 737 Max jets that have been inspected by the company, Boeing confirmed on Saturday. Inspectors found the debris in 35 out of about 50 jets that were inspected. They are among ...

Stars vie to bounce back vs. visiting Blackhawks

For the Dallas Stars, Friday nights matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues was more than a measuring stick. It was for a share of first place in the Western Conference. After seeing their six-game point streak 5-0-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020