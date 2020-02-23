Left Menu
Development News Edition

Predators’ shootout victory extends Jackets’ winless streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 09:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 09:44 IST
Predators’ shootout victory extends Jackets’ winless streak
Image Credit: Twitter (@PredsNHL)

Rocco Grimaldi scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros saved 40 of 43 shots during regulation and overtime, then stopped six of eight shots during the extended shootout to earn his 27th victory of the season.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Predators, who moved within a point of the final Western Conference wild-card slot. Columbus is 0-3-5 over its last eight games, marking the team's longest winless streak since the 2015-16 season. The ill-timed slump has dropped the Blue Jackets under the playoff line, as the Carolina Hurricanes pulled ahead of Columbus on a tiebreaker for the final Eastern Conference wild-card position.

The Blue Jackets lead the NHL with 14 non-regulation losses this season, with five of those results coming during their current eight-game winless drought. It took Ryan Johansen just 33 seconds to convert a rebound for the opening goal, kicking off a dominant first period for Nashville.

The Predators outshot Columbus 17-9 in the first period, and added another goal at the 10:31 mark. Mikael Granlund and Filip Forsberg combined on an impressive passing play that led to Granlund's 15th goal of the season. In the second period, the Blue Jackets got an early goal from Boone Jenner at the 1:00 mark, then enjoyed their own one-sided period. Columbus had a 20-11 shots advantage and scored three goals in the frame, with Eric Robinson and Emil Bemstrom following up on Jenner's quick strike.

Bemstrom's power-play goal snapped a 15-game scoring drought for the forward, and also breathed life into the Columbus special-teams unit. It was only the third goal for the Jackets in 28 power-play chances, stretching over the last 12 games. Nashville's tough period was salvaged by Colton Sissons' equalizing goal at the 18:57 mark.

Forsberg recorded two assists for his 10th multi-point game of the season. The Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins saved 33 of 36 shots, plus five more during the shootout. Despite the strong performance, the rookie goalie dropped to 0-3-4 over his last seven starts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan to make West Indies' Sammy honorary citizen

Pakistan will confer honorary citizenship on former West Indies captain Darren Sammy for his invaluable contribution towards the return of top-flight cricket to the country, its cricket board said. Pakistan successfully hosted two tests aga...

NCW to organise 'Power Walk' to spread awareness on women's safety

The NCW will be organising a Power Walk in the national capital next week in which rape and acid attack survivors will take part to raise awareness about violence against women and their safety, its chairperson Rekha Sharma said. Speaking t...

Zamboni driver helps Hurricanes win as emergency goalie

The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender after injuries sidelined starter James Reimer and backup Petr Mrazek during the first two periods of Saturday nights game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs. Forty-two-yea...

Radisson Hotel Group to add 30 operating hotels in India by 2023

Global hospitality major Radisson Hotel Group is looking to add around 30 operating hotels in its portfolio by 2023 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a top company official has said. The company currently has 94 operating hotel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020