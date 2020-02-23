Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nets use balance to crush Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 09:56 IST
Nets use balance to crush Hornets
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Reserve Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's 21 points and Caris LeVert's 17 points led eight players in double-figure scoring as the Brooklyn Nets tore through the host Charlotte Hornets in a 115-86 victory Saturday night. Garrett Temple (15 points), Taurean Prince (14), Joe Harris (12), Jarrett Allen (12), DeAndre Jordan (12) and Spencer Dinwiddle (10) also reached double digits.

Six different players drained at least one 3-point basket for the Nets, who won three of four meetings with Charlotte this season. The Hornets were aiming to increase their winning streak to a season-high four games, but that didn't pan out.

PJ Washington posted 16 points, Malik Monk had 15 points, Cody Zeller had 14 with nine rebounds and Miles Bridges added 13 points for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 10 points. The Nets opened an 80-59 lead by late in the third quarter.

The Nets were up 55-45 at halftime, cranking up 3-point attempts at an alarming rate. Twenty-six of their 42 shots from the field were from long range, making eight of them. By the end, the Nets had 17 baskets from 3-point range, taking 47 of their 87 shots from deep.

Only the eight players with double-digit totals scored for the Nets until Theo Pinson's basket in the final couple of minutes in a game in his home state. Temple and Allen both pulled in 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn lost in overtime at Philadelphia two nights earlier coming out of the All-Star break, but it didn't leave anything to chance in this outing. Hornets guard Devonte' Graham, the team's leading scorer who was pointless in Thursday night's victory at Chicago, shot 0-for-6 from the field in the first half though he was 4-for-4 on free throws.

Graham, who scored 40 points in the most recent meeting with Brooklyn, finished 1-for-10 with six points. Again, Monk came off the bench to replenish some of the scoring. His nine first-half shots from the field were the most attempts on the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

NCW to organise 'Power Walk' to spread awareness on women's safety

The NCW will be organizing a Power Walk in the national capital next week in which rape and acid attack survivors will take part to raise awareness about violence against women and their safety, its chairperson Rekha Sharma said. Speaking t...

Zamboni driver helps Hurricanes win as emergency goalie

The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender after injuries sidelined starter James Reimer and backup Petr Mrazek during the first two periods of Saturday nights game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs. Forty-two-yea...

Cricket-Pakistan to make West Indies' Sammy honorary citizen

Pakistan will confer honorary citizenship on former West Indies captain Darren Sammy for his invaluable contribution towards the return of top-flight cricket to the country, its cricket board said. Pakistan successfully hosted two tests aga...

Radisson Hotel Group to add 30 operating hotels in India by 2023

Global hospitality major Radisson Hotel Group is looking to add around 30 operating hotels in its portfolio by 2023 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a top company official has said. The company currently has 94 operating hotel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020