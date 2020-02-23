Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 165 all out New Zealand 1st Innings (Overnight 216 for 5):

Tom Latham c Pant b Ishant 11 Tom Blundell b Ishant 30

Kane Williamson c sub b Shami 89 Ross Taylor c Pujara b Ishant 44

Henry Nicholls c Kohli b Ashwin 17 BJ Watling c Pant b Bumrah 14

C de Grandhomme c Pant b Ashwin 43 Tim Southee c Shami b Ishant 6

Kyle Jamieson c Vihari b Ashwin 44 Ajaz Patel not out 4

Trent Boult c Pant b Ishant 38 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6) 8

Total: (All out in 100.2 overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-73, 3-166, 4-185, 5-207, 6-216, 7-225, 8-296, 9-310, 10-348

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 26-5-88-1, Ishant Sharma 22.2-6-68-5, Mohammed Shami 23-2-91-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 29-1-99-3.

India 2nd Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Latham b Boult 14

Mayank Agarwal c Watling b Southee 58 Cheteshwar Pujara b Boult 11

Virat Kohli c Watling b Boult 19 Ajinkya Rahane batting 25

Hanuma Vihari batting 15 Extras: (W-2) 2

Total: (For 4 wickets from 65 overs) 144 Fall of Wickets: 1/27 2/78 3/96 4/113

Bowling: Tim Southee 15-5-41-1, Trent Boult 16-6-27-3, Colin de Grandhomme 14-5-25-0, Kyle Jamieson 17-7-33-0, Ajaz Patel 3-0-18-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.