Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 17:19 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: * Ranji Trophy quarterfinal matches across venues.

* Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters. * Reports of I-League matches between Real Kashmir FC and Indian Arrows, East Bengal and TRAU FC.

*Updated report of Asian Wrestling Championships.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND

India look down the barrel after another top-order flop show By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) The Indian batsmen, caught between over-cautiousness and impetuosity, produced yet another inept batting performance to put New Zealand firmly on the driver's seat at the end of third day's play in the first Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN Setting target is still far away, we have to bat out Day 4 first session: Ashwin

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that setting a target is still some distance away in the first Test as Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will need to bat out the first session on the fourth day on a helpful track against an incisive New Zealand attack.

SPO-CRI-IND-BOULT

Wanted to use short-ball strategy against Virat to keep him in check: Boult By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said he didn't want Virat Kohli to settle down and hence targeted him with bouncers which eventually brought the Indian captain's downfall.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW Confident India to face plucky Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 WC

Perth, Feb 23 (PTI) Their confidence on a high after the impressive win over title holders Australia, India will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-KRISHNAMURTHY We can't be complacent, need to focus on next challenge: Krishnamurthy

Perth, Feb 23 (PTI) India's middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy has warned her colleagues against complacency after their splendid win against Australia, saying they must stay focussed ahead of their clash against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-PAK-AFRIDI IPL turned around Indian cricket: Afridi

Karachi, Feb 23 (PTI) Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has credited the success of Indian cricket to the Indian Premier League, saying it has helped the country's budding cricketers to cope better with the pressures of international cricket.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN Asian C'ships: Jitender ensures place in Indian team for Olympic Qualifiers by reaching final

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Jitender Kumar sealed his place in the Indian team for the Olympic Qualifiers by reaching the 74kg final at the Asian Championships even as a sluggish Deepak Punia and overconfident Rahul Aware will fight for bronze after losing their respective semifinals, here on Sunday.

SPO-TT-IND Sharath and Sathiyan win silver at Hungarian Open, young Hansini wins bronze in Sweden

Budapest, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan settled for a silver medal at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open after losing the summit clash to German combination of Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska, here.

SPO-ISL-FINAL Goa to host Indian Super League final: Nita Ambani

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Margao in Goa will host the final match of this season's Indian Super League on March 14, Football Sports Development Limited's founding chairperson Nita Ambani said on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri rides roller-coaster for 70 in third round at Puerto Rico Open

Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Feb 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a third straight 70 in a roller-coaster performance to lie tied-38th at the Puerto Rico Open here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Badals 'hand-in glove' with Amarinder Singh: Dhindsa

Rebel Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Sunday accused the Badal family of being hand in glove with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying their business interests remained unaffected despite the Congress being in power in the st...

We hope India will resume normal people-to-people exchange and trade between our two countries as soon as possible: Chinese embassy.

We hope India will resume normal people-to-people exchange and trade between our two countries as soon as possible Chinese embassy....

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

South Korea declared a red alert on Sunday after a surge in coronavirus infections and a death toll of six, while China state media warned the outbreak there had yet to reach a turning point despite some signs of easing. China has reported ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Prince Harry and his wife will stop using Sussex Royal brand BBCPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word royal in their branding after they abruptly decided to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020