The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: * Ranji Trophy quarterfinal matches across venues.

* Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters. * Reports of I-League matches between Real Kashmir FC and Indian Arrows, East Bengal and TRAU FC.

*Updated report of Asian Wrestling Championships.

India look down the barrel after another top-order flop show By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) The Indian batsmen, caught between over-cautiousness and impetuosity, produced yet another inept batting performance to put New Zealand firmly on the driver's seat at the end of third day's play in the first Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN Setting target is still far away, we have to bat out Day 4 first session: Ashwin

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that setting a target is still some distance away in the first Test as Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will need to bat out the first session on the fourth day on a helpful track against an incisive New Zealand attack.

Wanted to use short-ball strategy against Virat to keep him in check: Boult By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said he didn't want Virat Kohli to settle down and hence targeted him with bouncers which eventually brought the Indian captain's downfall.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW Confident India to face plucky Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 WC

Perth, Feb 23 (PTI) Their confidence on a high after the impressive win over title holders Australia, India will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-KRISHNAMURTHY We can't be complacent, need to focus on next challenge: Krishnamurthy

Perth, Feb 23 (PTI) India's middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy has warned her colleagues against complacency after their splendid win against Australia, saying they must stay focussed ahead of their clash against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-PAK-AFRIDI IPL turned around Indian cricket: Afridi

Karachi, Feb 23 (PTI) Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has credited the success of Indian cricket to the Indian Premier League, saying it has helped the country's budding cricketers to cope better with the pressures of international cricket.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN Asian C'ships: Jitender ensures place in Indian team for Olympic Qualifiers by reaching final

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Jitender Kumar sealed his place in the Indian team for the Olympic Qualifiers by reaching the 74kg final at the Asian Championships even as a sluggish Deepak Punia and overconfident Rahul Aware will fight for bronze after losing their respective semifinals, here on Sunday.

SPO-TT-IND Sharath and Sathiyan win silver at Hungarian Open, young Hansini wins bronze in Sweden

Budapest, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan settled for a silver medal at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open after losing the summit clash to German combination of Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska, here.

SPO-ISL-FINAL Goa to host Indian Super League final: Nita Ambani

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Margao in Goa will host the final match of this season's Indian Super League on March 14, Football Sports Development Limited's founding chairperson Nita Ambani said on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri rides roller-coaster for 70 in third round at Puerto Rico Open

Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Feb 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a third straight 70 in a roller-coaster performance to lie tied-38th at the Puerto Rico Open here.

