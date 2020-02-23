Left Menu
Rugby-Revitalised France back at Europe's top table

After years of frustrations, a rejuvenated France are back among the top European nations after racking up three wins in a row in an exciting start to their Six Nations campaign.

Under head coach Fabien Galthie, who took over after the 2019 World Cup, Les Bleus have found new poise and with Shaun Edwards in charge of defence, they have become toughened up as Wales discovered in a 27-23 home defeat by the French on Saturday. "The way the others look at us has changed," said flyhalf Romain Ntamack.

France claimed their first victory in Cardiff since 2010 after weathering the Welsh storm, notably during a 10-minute onslaught while they were down to 14 men before halftime. "They were pounding the try line at the end of the first half and we survived it, despite being down to 14 men. It felt great and it hurt them," Ntamack said.

"Yesterday's game wiped out 10 years of collective frustrations," team general manager Raphael Ibanez told reporters on Sunday. France started the tournament with a bang by beating World Cup runners-up England before snatching a routine win against Italy.

But Saturday's match was the first big test for France, who last year wasted a 16-0 halftime lead against the Welsh in Paris and lost to them in the World Cup quarter-final by one point in Japan. France are now able to sustain the pressure for 80 minutes or more.

"The players work hard, with humility," Galthie said of his young squad, which includes only one player over 30. "They feel like they can play big games like this. We knew we were able to play with this intensity. After 11 training sessions and two games we knew we were capable to be competitive until the end of stoppage time."

Looking towards the 2023 World Cup which France will host, Galthie is building a young squad and has been trusting exciting scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Ntamack after his predecessors tinkered with their halfback pairings. Dupont's aggression and eye for space as well as Ntamack's inspiration and fine kicking have inspired France, who are on course to win their first Grand Slam since 2010.

They travel to Scotland before hosting Ireland in the March 14 super Saturday. "We haven't talked about the Grand Slam," said Ntamack.

"We're focused on the next game. Obviously, if we beat Scotland, we'll play a final against Ireland at the Stade de France." Les Bleus, who must cope with the absence of winger Vincent Rattez, will also be without Cyril Baille at Murrayfield after the prop sustained a tournament-ending shoulder injury.

