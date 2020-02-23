Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ansal Yadav, Ira Sharma emerge champions in Bareilly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bareilly
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 20:58 IST
Ansal Yadav, Ira Sharma emerge champions in Bareilly

Ansal Yadav claimed the men's singles title while seventh seed Ira Sharma caused an upset to emerge the women's singles champion at the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament here on Sunday. The third-seeded Yadav, who was a part of the two-time champions Bengaluru Raptors' squad in the Premier Badminton League, showed his confidence in his strong 21-17, 21-19 win over the 15th seed Harsheel Dani in 38 minutes.

In women's singles, Sharma gave a display of her stamina and fighting spirit as she shocked second seed Vaidehi Choudhari 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 win in 57 minutes. The women's doubles category also witnessed an upset as the unseeded pair of Aparna Balan and Arathi Sara Sunil stunned the seventh seeds Sahithi Bandi and Tanisha Crasto 21-13, 21-18.

The Goa girl, Crasto, however, tasted success earlier in mixed doubles when she partnered Chattisgarh's Ishaan Bhatnagar to the mixed doubles title. The eighth seeds put up a clinical performance in their 21-17, 21-16 win against the fifth seeds Sanjai Srivatsa and Anoushka Parikh.

In men's doubles, second seeds Utkarsh Arora and Saurabh Sharma took the title in a brilliant 21-18, 21-18 win against third seeds and veterans Rupesh Kumar KT and V. Diju.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF to G20

Riyadh, Feb 23 AFP The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economy recovery at risk, the International Monetary Fund head told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Sunday. Global growth was poised ...

As Grenell moves to spy post, Trump looks for new ambassador to Germany

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is looking for a new ambassador to Germany after tapping current diplomat Richard Grenell to serve as acting U.S. intelligence chief.Ill be appointing an ambassador to Germany, Trump told reporters a...

Iran says 'enemies' used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises

Tehran, Feb 23 AFP Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China, as the supreme leader accused foreign media of trying to use the outbreak to sabotage a general election. Th...

Present generation 'lucky' to witness construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath on Sunday described the countrys present generation as a lucky one for being part of the struggle for having a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and being witness to its construction. The chief ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020