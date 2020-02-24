Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox place Pedroia (knee) on 60-day IL

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 01:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 01:54 IST
Red Sox place Pedroia (knee) on 60-day IL
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 60-day injured list on Sunday, thwarting the former Most Valuable Player's most recent attempt to come back from a knee injury. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox claimed right-hander Phillips Valdez off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and added him to the 40-man roster.

Pedroia did not report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., with the rest of the team earlier this month because of the continuing soreness in his left knee. "He's still sore," interim manager Ron Roenicke told reporters 10 days ago. "The knee is still sore. The setback is still there. ... He's going to try to evaluate what happens here. He's going to continue to talk to the people in Arizona and (trainer) Brad (Pearson) to figure out what the next step is and where he goes from it."

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and 2008 American League MVP, has only played in nine games over the past two seasons. He is a career .299 hitter with 140 home runs, 394 doubles and 725 RBIs in 1,512 games, all with the Red Sox. He played an integral role in Boston's World Series titles in 2007, when he was voted AL Rookie of the Year, and 2013. Pedroia has undergone multiple surgeries to restore the cartilage and remove scar tissue since originally injuring his knee in 2017. He had joint preservation surgery last August.

Valdez, 28, made his major league debut last season with the Texas Rangers and had a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings spread over 11 relief appearances. He walked nine, struck out 18 and gave up three home runs. In November, the Mariners claimed him off waivers from the Rangers. The Dominican Republic native was signed by the Cleveland Indians in 2008 and is 38-34 with 10 saves and a 3.76 ERA in 226 games (89 starts) for the Indians (2009-10), Washington Nationals (2012-18) and Rangers (2019) farm systems. He struck out 535 batters and walked 279 in those stops.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Godrej Properties sells properties worth Rs 3,532 cr during Apr-Dec of FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Austria stops train from Italy due to suspected coronavirus infections

Austria has denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Sunday.Tonight a train on its way from Venice to Munich was stopped at the Austrian border...

Astros, Red Sox, Major League Baseball urge dismissal of sign-stealing lawsuit

The Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit by DraftKings participants who said the teams electronic sign-stealing distorted fantasy baseball contests they w...

Shots fired during protest near Haiti's presidential palace

Shots were fired near the presidential palace in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince during a protest that was organized by police who are demanding better pay and conditions, two Reuters witnesses said.It was not immediately clear who fired...

Boxing-Fury says 'Let's go A.J.' though Wilder first has rematch option

Tyson Fury says he expects Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is ready for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines. Speaking after his seventh-round TKO victory over Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020