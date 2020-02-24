Grizzlies F Jackson (knee) out at least 2 weeks

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will be sidelined with a sprained left knee for at least two weeks, the team said Sunday. Jackson left Friday's 117-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter following an awkward fall while trying to contest a shot.

Jackson, 20, ranks second on the team with 16.9 points per game in his second NBA season. He's also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocked shots and 1.4 assists in 54 games (all starts) and shooting 39.7 percent from 3-point range. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State, Jackson averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 58 games (56 starts) as rookie in 2018-19.

The team said Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he would miss a minimum of eight games.

